CLARKSON — In a battle between preseason ranked boys basketball teams, an 18-2 start made all the difference.
Howells-Dodge scored 18 of the first 20 points during Saturday's tilt at Clarkson/Leigh, and the preseason Class D No. 1 Jaguars turned that start into a 51-34 victory over the Class C No. 6 Patriots in East Husker Conference action.
"We've been trying to find our flow all year," Howells-Dodge boys coach Kevin Janata said. "It's been a learning experience. ... We finally put together a solid eight minutes to start a game. That's the best start we've had in probably a long time."
In the girls game, junior Chloe Hanel scored 31 points to help preseason Class C No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh to a 42-24 victory.
"They're six miles away," Clarkson/Leigh girls coach Matt Murren said. "The kids look forward to it. They came out tonight and they played extremely well, did a lot of very good things."
The result of the boys game may have been the latest sign that the Jaguars (5-3) may have righted their ship, considering it was their fourth-straight win since a 1-3 start. Meanwhile, the Patriots (4-2) saw their four-game win streak come to an end.
"There's a lot of games we've started down. We're figuring each other out. We're starting to play better as a team," Janata said.
Two factors stood out from that start: a balanced scoring attack for the Jaguars, and a defense that limited the Patriots offensively.
Howells-Dodge had three players finish in double figures scoring. Senior Lance Brester and junior Colton Klosen each finished with 11 points, while junior Oscar Dominguez came off the bench to add 10 points.
The balance was somewhat expected considering Janata said 60% of the team's scoring from last year graduated.
"We weren't sure where it was going to come from this year, but we knew it could be a little bit more even," Janata said.
On the opposite side, the defense forced Clarkson/Leigh to a 1 of 8 start from the field en route to 4 of 19 shooting until a buzzer-beating layup to end the first half.
Howells-Dodge enjoyed 39.6% (21 of 53) field-goal shooting for the game. After the early sputters, Clarkson/Leigh finished 31.6% (12 of 38) from the field.
"A lot of it comes down to trust," Janata said. "We try to do some different things on defense, and it relies on five guys trusting in each other to make the right move, the right rotation, do your job and shut them down. The guys, apart from a couple of mistakes, for the most part did what we wanted them to do."
Klosen scored two early baskets, including conversion of a second-chance opportunity, before Brester went coast-to-coast for a layup and an 8-0 lead to force a Clarkson/Leigh timeout at the 5:34 mark of the first quarter. After Christian Hamernik scored off the bench for the Patriots, the Jaguars went back to work with a 10-0 run that took 2 minutes, 37 seconds.
Oscar Dominguez drove the lane for a layup and drew a foul with 3:28 left in the first quarter. He missed the 3-point play opportunity, but Aandy Dominguez grabbed the miss for a putback off the rebound. Oscar Dominguez added a driving layup off a steal, and Klosen added a quick transition two before another Oscar Dominguez bucket made it 18-2 with 55 seconds on the clock.
"We wanted it to be more of a half-court game, more control, more long possessions, and they like to get out and run," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jeff Bachman said. "Obviously, that (18-2 deficit) changed what we needed to do. We had to force things a little bit and get up-and-down a little bit more than what we're used to."
Kyle Kasik ended the run with a layup less than 20 seconds later, and Hamernik added another bucket just before the end of the quarter.
Howells-Dodge would stretch the lead to 30-12 after two Connor Kreikemeier free throws with 51.5 seconds left in the first half.
Clarkson/Leigh pulled to within 10 points twice in the second half, both times thanks to Mason Whitmore 3-pointers. The first came with 2:06 left in the third quarter to make it 35-25, although Aandy Dominguez pushed the lead back to 13 on his own 3-pointer just before the end of the quarter. Kyle Kasik, who had a team-high 12 points for the Patriots, then found Whitmore for a 3 with 6:59 to play to make it 38-28. But the Jaguars went on a 9-0 run over the next 2:43 to pull away.
"These guys don't quit," Bachman said. "They don't know how to quit. I was happy with that. They kept playing hard, kept fighting. That's what these guys do."
IN THE GIRLS game, preseason Class C No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh won its fourth-straight contest thanks in large part to Hanel.
"She's a heck of a player," Murren said. "She's a heck of an athlete. The thing where she's really turned it this year is she's a heck of a teammate, and that goes a long way with all of our other younger girls with only two seniors. She's done a great job from that aspect."
The 5-foot-11 junior was 11 of 17 from the field and hit 9 of 11 free throws en route to her game-high 31 points. In addition, she also pulled down seven rebounds and had five steals.
"You have to just spend so much energy trying to limit what she's doing," Howells-Dodge coach Scott Polacek said. "We like to press, and she makes it tough to press. We like to run certain sets, and she kind of sets the tone for what you're trying to do defensively."
Howells-Dodge led 7-6 until Hanel put through a tough shot while bending back in the lane, drew a foul, and converted the 3-point play for a 9-7 lead with 2:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots then clamped down defensively, holding the Jaguars to just two field goals in the second and third quarters combined.
"That's a well-coached bunch of girls who play really good half-court man-to-man (defense)," Polacek said. "For a D2 school, we're pretty good penetrators, and they limited our chances at the basket. That was the story of the game — that, and Chloe Hanel."
Clarkson/Leigh went on an 8-0 run over the final 3:20 of the first half on its way to building leads of 19-11 at halftime and 31-17 through three quarters. The Patriots led 38-17 with 4:55 to play and 42-20 with 2:18 left.
As a team, Clarkson/Leigh shot 36.8% (14 of 38) from the field, including 13 of 19 at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Howells-Dodge was 30.4% (7 of 23) from the field and 7 of 16 at the line.
"Defensively, we locked down," Murren said. "I was very proud of our effort."
Girls game
Howells-Dodge 7 4 6 7 — 24
Clarkson/Leigh 9 10 12 11 — 42
HOWELLS-DODGE (5-3): Natalie Pieper 2-5 0-0 6, Sophia Dvorak 0-1 3-4 3, Jade Bayer 2-6 1-2 6, Bailey Paus 1-1 0-0 2, Jordyn Ratzlaff 0-1 1-4 1, Blair Fiala 0-3 0-0 0, Ava Noyd 0-1 1-2 1, Kenadie Throener 2-5 1-4 5. Totals: 7-23 7-16 24.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (5-2): Cadence Indra 1-6 0-1 3, Chloe Hanel 11-17 9-11 31, Jessica Hoffman 2-4 1-2 5, Korbee Wendt 0-4 1-2 1, Gracie Eisenmann 0-3 0-0 0, Brynn Settje 0-1 2-3 2, Baylee Settje 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 14-38 13-19 42.
Boys game
Howells-Dodge 18 12 8 13 — 51
Clarkson/Leigh 6 8 11 9 — 34
HOWELLS-DODGE (6-2): Lance Brester 5-9 1-3 11, Aiden Meyer 2-4 1-4 5, Oscar Dominguez 5-8 0-1 10, Brittin Sindelar 1-6 0-0 3, Colton Klosen 5-12 0-0 11, Rylan Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Aandy Dominguez 2-10 2-2 7, Connor Kreikemeier 1-2 2-2 4, Nathan Hegemann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-53 6-12 51.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (4-3): Kyle McMullin 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Whitmore 3-8 2-2 10, Dalton Zulkoski 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Kasik 4-11 4-8 12, Ryan Brichacek 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Beeson 2-7 2-2 6, Trey Steffensmeier 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Holmberg 0-3 0-0 0, Korbin Lemburg 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Hamernik 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 12-38 8-12 34.