Hearts soften every year on the Friday before Valentine’s Day at Harvest Church in Norfolk.
That’s when 100 individuals with special needs come to the facility for an evening of pampering and partying as part of the Norfolk Area Night to Shine. The prom-like event is one of several hundred held nationwide and is set to take place this year from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
“We love hosting it,” said Julie Clausen, director of the Norfolk Area Night to Shine.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is in its sixth year nationwide. It has grown from fewer than 50 host sites in its first year to more than 720 host sites and 115,000 guests globally.
The 2020 Norfolk Area Night to Shine will be the fifth year it has been hosted by Harvest Church, which was the first site in Nebraska to host the event.
Clausen said Harvest Church became the state’s first host site after a woman from Norfolk recommended it as a strong candidate for the event during a conversation with Tim Tebow.
“The Tim Tebow Foundation likes to have it in a church facility because it’s based upon showing God’s love,” Clausen said.
The event also is now held in four other Nebraska locations, including 1C Church-The Sanctuary in Columbus, which reached out to Harvest Church to get the ball rolling on for its event, Clausen said.
“They wanted to feel out what we did and how we’ve done things,” Clausen said.
The Norfolk Area Night to Shine is limited to 100 guests who have a broad range of special needs and are at least 14 years old. Guest registration is done on a first-come, first-served basis and begins in early November. Clausen said it generally fills up within a couple of weeks.
“It’s crazy how it’s really blown up and become such a big thing. ... There’s plenty of guests that would love to attend, but we’re limited,” she said.
Clausen said the Tim Tebow Foundation has strict guidelines about the host sites, and volunteers who help with the event are screened with a basic background check.
The guests are matched with a volunteer who stays with them throughout the evening as a guide. The event begins with a red-carpet stroll complete with “paparazzi,” Clausen said.
Guests are then treated to a catered dinner and a special video message delivered by Tim Tebow. The kings and queens of the evening are then crowned before the dance.
“They’re all crowned kings and queens for the evening,” Clausen said.
A respite room — complete with massages, food, candy and entertainment — is available for the caregivers of guests who stay at the event.
“It’s a fantastic area for them to go and relax,” Clausen said. “But a lot of times, they’ll end up going to walk around to see the wonderful events.”
During the evening, guests have an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities aside from the dance, including having their hair and makeup done, getting a glitter tattoo, using a photo booth and going on a ride in a limousine.
Because it is like prom, many of the guests arrive in formal attire.
“They come dressed to the nines,” Clausen said. “It’s fantastic.”
Clausen said each year a number of people in the community contact her about donating dresses for the occasion, and she is thankful for the offer. Unfortunately, the Norfolk Area Night to Shine is unable to accept the donations because it would then be required to provide outfits for all who attend.
“There are some of the Night to Shine (events) throughout the U.S. that do offer that, but until we can provide for all guests, we aren’t able to,” she said.
Clausen said she is grateful for the volunteers and vendors who help make the event a success each year. Most, she added, come away with a changed heart.
“Every single person that volunteers comes away changed,” she said. “It’s the most rewarding night. It’s the most fun night. Their heart is just softened and opened to everybody — all shapes and sizes and walks of life.
As for the guests, Clausen said, “They leave feeling loved. That’s the best part.”