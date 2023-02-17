OMAHA - The "Heart-Break" round of the Nebraska Individual State Wrestling Championships isn't scheduled until Friday night, but a couple genuine near-misses and a great finish highlighted the first two rounds of the Class C tournament here at the CHI Health Center Thursday evening.
Let's start with the good news first.
Battle Creek finished the first two rounds in third place after spending a good share of the evening in front, second and eventually third at the session's end.
"I thought we wrestled pretty well today," Braves' coach Cody Wintz said. "We lost some really tough matches in the first round, but we wrestled good in the quarterfinals."
Broken Bow leads after day one with 58 points, Fillmore Central out of Geneva is second at 47 followed by Battle Creek with 39.
Bishop Neumann has 38, Boone Central is right behind with 33, Pierce is sixth with 31.5, Valentine is ninth at 26 and Crofton/Bloomfield sits 10th with 24.
Battle Creek still has three wrestlers in the running for a gold medal out of the 11 the Braves qualified for Omaha. All 11 are still alive to score points and earn a medal as the tournament moves on in the the wrestle-backs and semifinals tomorrow.
"We need to come ready to wrestle tomorrow," Wintz said. "We can score a lot of points in the consolation rounds if we wrestle well and get a few breaks here and there."
Boone Central, Valentine and Pierce each have three wrestlers in the semifinals, Crofton/Bloomfield has a couple and North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer, Tekamah-Herman and Oakland-Craig each have one for area teams.
Now to rest of the good news.
Battle Creek's Elijah Hintz at 285 pounds, was in his quarterfinal match with Quade Peterson of St. Paul 4-3 with the last seconds of the match ticking away.
Peterson was a state champion for the Wildcats last last season at the same weight class.
As the clock expired, Hintz took Peterson down and came away with a 5-4 decision to remain in the hunt for the gold.
Hintz won his opening bout by pin to set up his second-round thriller.
The "Heart-Break" part of the session involves a couple of wrestlers.
Brenden Bolling of Pierce had the unenviable task of taking on Tristan Burbach of Central City, who finished runner-up last season for the Bison and came into the match undefeated at 45-0.
Bolling wrestled Burbach to a 0-0 stalemate at the end of regulation then lost the match by sudden-victory with less than 10 seconds left on the clock in the extra session 2-0.
Jake Hunke of North Bend Central was cruising along in his quarterfinal match with Bryce Kunz of Central City.
In fact, the Tiger senior was ahead 11-2 with just seconds remaining.
Kunz got Hunke on his back and ended his hopes for gold by pinning him with just four seconds left after Hunke had led the entire match, at one time 11-1.
Joining Hintz in the semifinals for the Braves will be Ryan Stusse at 106 and Ayden Wintz at 113.
Stusse improved to 41-3 and pinned both of his opponents to open the tournament after second last season while Wintz spent just over a minute in the first round pinning Kendall Schindler of Davis City then got an injury default in the second round to advance to the semifinals.
Pierce is making some noise in the Class C event.
Jayden Coulter won his 150th match of his career in the opening round then took care of Alex Meinecke of St. Paul with a major decision for his 151st win, 11-3 at 152 pounds.
"I don't have any feelings about winning just yet," said Coulter right after his second win of the evening. "I know I hate to lose - I just need to get it done tomorrow."
Coulter moved up to 40-1 this season.
Blake Bolling improved to 38-1 with a technical fall, 16-0 over Colton Ray of Boone Central in round one then defeated Jack Meyers of Broken Bow 4-1 to move on.
Dawson Raabe made the semifinals after a disappointment to the end of his junior campaign, only his second competitive year in wrestling.
"I played basketball until after my sophomore year in high school," Raabe said. "Then I went out for wrestling as a junior - my coaches taught me so much in a short time. I owe all of my success to them."
Raabe's disappointment came from an injury at the end of last season in the district tournament.
He tore his ACL in the semifinals at the district and had to forfeit his final match to place second.
He tried to wrestle in the state tournament, but it didn't work out.
"At the beginning of my first match last year, I took a step backwards to avoid a take down," Raabe said. "My knee gave out and I was done. "I don't want to waste this year - I'm so happy to feel good and be back competing on the mat."
The Cardinals also have three wrestlers that have secured at least sixth-place with a trip to the semifinals.
Carson Wood at 126 pounds, Samuel Grape at 152 pounds and Hank Hudson at 220 all grabbed invitations to the semis.
Wood pinned his first opponent then pinned Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek in 2:20 to advance.
The Boone Central junior has qualified for state in his first three seasons and ended up fourth last year.
"We are kind of in this as far as the team goes," Wood said. "It makes it very important to score as many points as I can to keep us in it - wins down here are great for your confidence. I plan to keep going."
Grape beat Jesse Kult of of Yutan 7-3 to open his run then outlasted Caleb Davis of Atkinson West Holt 6-5 to move along.
Hudson pinned Jacob Ottis of Battle Creek in just over a minute to start his tournament then stuck Sam Boettcher of Ord in 2:42.
Crofton/Bloomfield has a couple of grapplers moving along.
Robbie Fischer will wrestle Friday evening after a couple of pins of 1:14 and 1:36 in the tournament, Ty Tramp earned an invite to the semifinals with a major decision, 11-2, over Wyatt Anderson of Amherst and a pin over Dominick Richter of Oakland-Craig with just 53 second left in the bout.
"I'm really excited to get to the semifinals," Tramp said. "I wrestled Richter twice this year and lost both times - I rode him tough tonight and this will give me a lot of confidence heading into tomorrow."
The Badgers are sending three to the medal rounds.
Will Sprenger at 126, Ashton Lurz at 160 and Cayden Lamb at 170 will wrestle Friday night.
Sprenger won with a pair of decisions, earned a technical fall in the first round and a 2-0 decision in the quarterfinals while Lamb improved to 37-4 on the year with a pair of falls.