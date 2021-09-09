The Norfolk High School softball team did almost exactly what it expected.
The Panthers needed just less than an hour to invoke the mercy rule in shutting out South Sioux City 10-0 on Thursday night at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
"We told them beforehand that ... you've got to treat them all equal and they go out there and take care of business," Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. "They did that. They didn't waste any time."
Norfolk seized control from the beginning — a six-run first inning will do that for a team — and it needed just three batters, including back-to-back RBI doubles, in the fourth inning to end it.
Tara Koch was solid in the circle, allowing just three hits in four innings pitched, while the defense played nearly flawless behind her with just one error. Koch struck out two and walked one.
"We wanted her to come out here and get her confidence back," Siedschlag said. "She can be a very effective pitcher if she throws strikes and hits her spots. I thought she did a pretty good job of that tonight."
Nine different Panthers combined for 10 hits in the win. Cara Graae was the lone Panther with multiple hits, as the senior went 2 for 3 with two RBI — including the walk-off RBI double in the fourth inning — along with a two-out RBI triple in Norfolk's six-run first inning.
The first three Panthers reached base in the bottom of the first inning, and all three came around to score. Taylor Schmidt started with an infield single, stole second, moved up after Payton Schnoor's walk, and scored when the ball popped out of the center fielder's glove. Ava Borgman then hit the left-center field gap to bring home Schnoor.
That set up Graae, who fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before popping the ball just inside the left-field line, and she raced her way to a stand-up triple. Kaia Kollmer followed with a blooper that landed in front of the shortshop, and she beat out the throw for a RBI infield single. Kollmer stole second and scored when Cydnee Hopkins reached on an errant throw.
"They hit the ball well," Siedschlag said.
Norfolk padded its 6-0 lead in the third when Schnoor's hit sailed just past the outstretched glove of the right fielder, and then Emerson Waldow's hard infield hit led to another RBI. In the fourth, freshman Kylie Baumgard singled, stole second and scored on Koch's RBI double, setting up Graae's walk-off hit into left field.
"They got six in the first inning, and that's always nice for a pitcher to go out there with a six-run lead, and they took it to them from there," Siedschlag said.
Norfolk improved to 12-7 on the season. The Panthers are scheduled to host Kearney in a Tuesday doubleheader at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Norfolk 10, SSC 0
SSC 000 0 — 0 3 2
Norfolk 602 2 — 10 10 1
WP: Tara Koch. LP: Emerson Palsma. 2B: (SSC) Palsma; (N) Koch, Cara Graae. 3B: (N) Payton Schnoor, Graae. SB: (N) Taylor Schmidt, Ava Borgman, Kylie Baumgard, Kaia Kollmar.