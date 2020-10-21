NHS, NC combine to send 18 to state

Norfolk High has qualified for the boys state cross country meet as a team for the first time since 2015 and as early as last spring, coach Aaron Bradley said he knew he might have something special.
“I realized we weren’t going to have a track season, so my attention switched from track to getting them ready for cross country,” Bradley said. “Then, the first week of August and we did a mile time trial just to see where they were at with their fitness levels and they blew that out of the water.”
Bradley said the Panthers went from a good team to a great team when they welcomed Isaac Ochoa to the squad. The freshman has been lights out, consistently winning or finishing among the top five in every race.
“We go back to early June and we had our Zoom meetings each week and I told the guys to have (Ochoa) be part of the group,” Bradley said. “It was really important. He might be a missing key for our entire team, which has proven to be.
“Isaac Guenther and Cole Uzzell have been really good mentors for him. He trains really well, but when it comes to meet day, he’s got a little twinkle in his eye and he’s super competitive.”
Ochoa is easy to spot. He stands just 5 feet, 2 inches tall, but Bradley said disrespect from some of his opponents has added fuel to his fire. “He’s got nice running form,” Bradley said. “His tempo is good, so height has nothing to do with it, it’s how much you train, how big of a heart you have, and he has both of those and a great work ethic.”
Ochoa finished third in the district meet behind only two-time state champion Liam Chot of Lincoln North Star and Chot’s teammate, Grant Wasserman.
Ochoa has yet to defeat the much taller Wasserman, but he’s been on his heels all season and you can expect the two to spend much of Friday’s race running side-by-side and stride-for-stride.
“We’ve run against North Star four times and we say to Isaac, ‘Are you going to let Grant beat you again, or not?’ So, he’s just going to run with Grant and hopefully get him the last 500 meters.”
Bradley said the Panthers’ other district medalist, Daniel Yowell, has been consistent all year. “He’s got all the tools, works extremely hard, he’s focused, he has personal goals and knows where he fits with the team.”
Only seven Panthers will run on Friday, but Bradley said it’s a nine-man varsity team that includes Ochoa, Guenther, Uzzell, Yowell, Tristan Kittelson, Carson Means, Wyatt Mead, Trevor Eisenbraun and Billy Reynolds.
“This has been an awesome group of guys to coach this year,” Bradley said. “Our motto has been ‘Win the day!’ We’ve gotten better every week, and this week has been no different.”
Norfolk’s girls just missed qualifying for state as a team, finishing fourth in the district meet, but two Panthers will be representing the school in Kearney: Sophomores Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman.
“They were very consistent with their summer mileage,” coach Angie Means said. “When the season started, they were ready to go and really make those miles count in terms of speed and training. And, when meets started, they just consistently were our top runners.”
Means is optimistic that her young runners will perform well at state.
“My hope for them would be that they go out and compete like they have all year and they get after the girls in front of them,” she said. “If they stick to the plan, don’t go out too terribly fast, I feel like they’ll have a really great race.
“I think they’re going to have a really good experience, compete hard and if a place happens, that will be awesome.”
Even though the Panther girls were unable to qualify as a team this fall, Means said the program has its best days in front of it.
“We return every one of our varsity runners and we have some pretty strong JV girls who really improved throughout the season and were kind of knocking on the door,” Means said.
“These girls got hungry to compete, and that’s been really special to watch. Because, you can go out and run races, but then you can compete also.”
Both Norfolk Catholic’s boys and girls teams qualified for state as teams and first-year coach Jon Krings likes both of their chances to make some noise at Kearney.
The boys team won its district by placing three runners in the top seven and five in the top 12. “We had a phenomenal district and hopefully, we can take that momentum to state,” Krings said.
Ben Hammond, a junior, has led the team to the finish line in both of the last two races at the Mid-State Conference meet and the district. Right behind him has been another junior, Dalton Brunsing.
“It’s been a blessing and a lot of fun to run with this team,” Brunsing said. “We have improved almost daily. I feel fortunate to be on this team, and we will do all we can to keep improving.
“I am so impressed with the dedication we have toward getting better and look forward to running with this team one more time this year.”
Dominic Leiss, Wyatt Ash and Travis Kalous round the Knights’ five-man roster, which will be one of the favorites to win it all on Friday.
Krings said Norfolk Catholic’s success or lack of it on Friday will come down to pack running. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring home some good hardware,” he said.
The Norfolk Catholic coach said the team has been doing a lot of hill work this week since Kearney’s is an up-and-down course.
“We’ve also been concentrating on our mentality of the last mile, knowing they can push themselves without being afraid of dying.”
The Norfolk Catholic girls also qualified as a team and Krings said the Knights have been pushing past expectations all year.
“We seem to be coming around at the right time,” Krings said. “We had a lot of personal bests in the district.
“The new scoring (assigning points to a team’s top three runners rather than four) really helps us. We have some quality runners at the top and runners who are working toward being quality runners,” he said.
Krings said he expects the girls team to do well at state and that senior Emily Faltys has the best chance for a medal (top 15).
“It will be interesting who wins this year,” Krings said. “Class D will be pretty tightly packed. If she can stay near the top of the chase pack, she’ll have a good chance of medaling.”
Cecilia Kann, Charli Fischer and Jordan Aschoff round out the Norfolk Catholic girls cross country quartet.