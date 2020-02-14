Jesse Ferguson is passionate about teaching young people in Nebraska how to succeed in the workforce.
The Norfolk High graduate visited the high school for the second time Monday through the Nebraska Change Venture, a nonprofit organization focused on educating youths ages 14-18 about networking skills and job application information.
Ferguson presented to students on Feb. 3 and 10 about effective communication, job interviews, LinkedIn and more. He is scheduled to present to high school students for the last time on Monday, Feb. 17.
The presentations are a facet of Ferguson’s organization, which is a chapter of Be The Change Venture, a nonprofit started in Ohio with the same mission by director Anthony Price.
“I think especially when it comes to networking and presenting yourself in a professional capacity, it’s something that isn’t really taught,” Ferguson said. “I learned in high school how to present myself and become familiar with a professional environment, and I noticed that a bunch of my peers didn’t have that (skill). I think this organization is a great opportunity for me and the other people involved to give back what we have learned and help students be successful.”
Ferguson’s interest with professional development sparked when he met Price at a Harvard public policy and leadership conference. About two years later, he launched the Nebraska Change Venture as the director in June 2019 while continuing his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Nebraska Change Venture’s presentations were hosted by the NPS Career Academies, which includes 12 different career education groups with Norfolk area businesses. Students take elective classes that provide education in a specific career field, and they can graduate with a certification in the academy.
“Career and technical education across the state has been a push, and before I came here, Norfolk Public Schools was ahead of the curve,” said Jeff Hoffman, career academy coordinator. “We want to make all of our students who graduate from NPS college-ready, but also career-ready for those who decided a four- or two-year school is not for them.”
The academies include agriculture, construction, drafting, health science, business administration and more. Hoffman is preparing for the district’s fourth year of having multiple career academies. About 160 students have applied to be in the program for next year, and Hoffman said he expects that number to rise to around 200 in the coming weeks.
The Career Academies program tries to partner with local businesses for students to explore careers in the Northeast Nebraska workforce. No matter if students leave Norfolk, stay in the area or even come back years later, Hoffman wants them to establish connections now, he said.
“One of the things we ask our business partners is what they are looking for in a high school grad and how can we make our academy students more employable,” Hoffman said. “The biggest thing we get back is soft skills are needed. So Jesse coming to do a workshop to cover soft skills was very timely for us. Partnering with people like Jesse and a lot of our businesses makes our academies run.”
The Nebraska Change Venture’s presentations this month are the first workshops of its kind since the organization was launched last summer. The group, which has four other student members, also will host community events later this year.
Ferguson said he chose Norfolk High as the first location for the workshops because it’s his hometown.
“The administration has been very welcoming and helpful, and they are excited to have this content available to students,” Ferguson said. “It’s fun to put together, but you truly get the fulfillment when you can present to students and you can see them nodding their head and fully paying attention to everything you’re saying. Because you know that this is valuable to them.”
Want to learn more?
For more information about how to apply for the career academy as a student or partner with Norfolk High as a business, contact Hoffman at jeffreyhoffman@npsne.org or 402-644-2529.