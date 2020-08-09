NHS announces adjustments for fall sports

Norfolk High School activities director Ben Ries announced that the Panthers will begin fall sports practice as scheduled Monday morning, but not without some modifications.
“We are excited to have students return to schools and we are looking forward to starting fall activities,” he said in a statement received Sunday. “The planning and preparation by our student-athletes, coaches, directors, sponsors, administration, and staff is very different from previous summers.”
Ries explained that safety amid the current COVID-19 pandemic is of utmost importance.
“The primary mission of our activities program will be to create safe opportunities for students,” he said. “The process may be choppy, confusing, and frustrating. The goal is to provide a positive, memorable, and valuable experience.
“The adult leaders in our school will go to great lengths to provide the best and safest opportunities under the circumstances. They will work closely with me and our administrative team to create safe procedures. Our decisions will be based on the well-being of our students, teachers, coaches, visitors, staff, and community.”
Already, the Panthers have experienced frustrations. On Friday, Omaha Public Schools announced it canceled fall sports for all seven of its high schools through the first quarter of the school year. That includes three NHS varsity football games along with other activities.
Ries said that NHS is in the process of replacing contests that have been affected by the Omaha decision.
“School districts around the state will handle situations differently,” Ries said. “What happens in one school district, will be different in another school district. And both school districts will be making the best decisions for their students. Decisions may appear unfair or questionable.
"Norfolk Public Schools' decisions will be based on guidance from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD), the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), and directed health measures with the students’ safety as the primary focus.”
Due to the current pandemic, there are a number of changes this school year, including:
* The annual $15 participation fee for students is waived for 2020-21
* All parent meetings will be conducted in a virtual format.
* No team dinners are not allowed.
* Established booster clubs may proceed with annual fundraising projects, but events such as steak, hot dog, or watermelon feeds are postponed.
* Each NHS student will receive a t-shirt compliments of the athletic, music, and drama boosters. There will be no team apparel orders.
* Game programs will typically be in a digital format.
* No team posters are allowed.
* No student managers are allowed.
* Parents Night plans are paused. Details will be announced later.
* Other potential limitations may include limited squad and travel sizes, adjusted practice schedules, restrictions of spectators, and more.
* Norfolk Junior High athletics will be in an intramural format this fall. Details will be shared after school begins.
* Softball and volleyball jamboree games are canceled.
Ries said that, due to the current uncertainty, activity cards are not available at this time. When protocols are in place to host games safely with spectators and support groups, there will be a procedure implemented and waivers may be required upon entry to facilities.
“Coaches will share specific plans, procedures, and protocols for returning to practice,” Ries said. “As we approach competitions and travel, additional protocols will be shared. We will be reviewing plans continually. Please honor plans and be flexible. Please respect the rules of facilities you may be visiting this fall. This gives us the best chance at accomplishing fall activities.”