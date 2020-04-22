I gave in today and agreed to start work on a 1,000-piece puzzle.
Lots of people are working on jigsaw puzzles evidenced by the many photos of completed puzzles I see online. I had been avoiding this popular pastime for a couple of reasons.
If you’ve ever worked on a puzzle where all the pieces look alike, you know what I mean when I say puzzles can be more stressful than fun. Your brain wants to put things in their place so when you can find a couple pieces every 10 seconds or so, you have a feeling of accomplishment.
If you can’t find two pieces that fit together in 15 minutes then you want to stomp on the box lid with the photo of the puzzle on it. That’s how you know you shouldn’t be working on jigsaw puzzles.
I’m not a real patient puzzle person. Word puzzles usually don’t take days and days to solve. Crossword puzzles take an hour or so. I can handle jumble puzzles, but these three-week marathon jigsaw puzzles only annoy me.
You have to live with a jigsaw puzzle. It lays there on a table, unsolved, mocking, for days. What other puzzle do you commit a corner of your home to?
There is also the real possibility of getting to the end of the jigsaw puzzle and finding that you’re missing a piece or two. I do not have the wherewithal to be satisfied with 999 pieces of a 1,000 piece puzzle. If you want to really mess with me then challenge me to put together a jigsaw puzzle that is missing two pieces. I would have to scream a little, I’m afraid.
The only reason I am taking the chance of not having all the pieces in the box and also giving up a table in our living room to hold a puzzle is for my daughter.
Natalie just returned from Europe via a two-week quarantine in Lincoln. I would do about anything for her right now including working on a jigsaw puzzle.
Consequently, we dumped out a puzzle on the table tonight and began turning all of the pieces right side up.
As we turned and straightened 1,000 puzzle pieces, we also picked out the ones with a straight side and started putting them together to make the edges of the puzzle.
Already, the fear of there being some missing pieces is lurking behind my conversation about the different pictures that make the puzzle collage. We nearly have the whole outer edge put together but, get this, we can’t find any more straight edge pieces. Thirty minutes in and I needed a break from the puzzle.
It’s come to putting together puzzles. Who knows? Next I may be learning to embroider or speak Russian. First, though, I have to survive this puzzle.