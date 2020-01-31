It appears as though residents in Pierce and Madison counties have warmed up to the idea of harnessing solar power.
Both the Pierce County Joint Planning Commission and Madison County Joint Planning Commission have recommended for approval some solar projects following public hearings in recent weeks.
In fact, the Pierce County project looks to be the biggest solar farm east of the Rocky Mountains. The tentative operation of it looks to be about 2023.
Ryan Zimmerman and his older brother, Aaron Zimmerman, who farm in southwest Pierce County, own the land and plan to lease it to NextEra Energy, which intends to develop a 443-megawatt solar farm.
To give an idea how big that is, Norfolk typically uses about 85 megawatts a year, not including Nucor Steel. NextEra Energy estimates that the solar project will power about 80,000 households.
The project is known as the Goldenrod Solar Energy Center and will be built on about 2,500 acres of land that the Zimmermans own and will lease to NextEra Energy. The conditional-use permit for the project is scheduled to go before the Pierce County board of commissioners on Monday, Feb.10. The public hearing is tentatively set for 9:25 a.m.
NextEra Energy, which is based in Florida, also developed the Sholes Wind Farm, which features more than 70 wind turbines in Wayne County.
In Madison County, two much smaller commercial solar projects also were given tentative approval by the county’s joint planning commission. They are scheduled to go before the county board on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Madison County’s public hearings begin at 9:30 a.m.
The developers for the Madison County projects are SunVest Solar Inc. of Geneva. One project is for 3 megawatts, which is located near the intersection of West South Airport Road and 551st Avenue and covers about 20 acres. It is just south of Norfolk.
The other is for 2 megawatts on property near the intersection of 845th Road and 545th Avenue. It is north of Battle Creek, a mile south of the Pierce County line, and covers about 15 acres.
The two Madison County projects are among three projects that SunVest Solar is proposing for the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District. Besides the two in Madison County, one is in Antelope County.
Both Madison County projects are for 20 years but could be renewed — if they are approved. Neither project will have buildings on site. According to the applications, there will be solar panels mounted on steel racks.
Heather McWhorter, the planning and zoning administrator for both Madison and Pierce counties, said solar projects are another green energy source, but they have not attracted the opposition that wind turbines did when both counties updated their zoning regulations.
“I definitely think solar is easier than wind,” McWhorter said.
Solar directly affects fewer people, doesn’t produce noise and isn’t any more visible than fences or trees on a farm, she said.
“If you want to see it, you’re going to have to look for it,” she said. “And as we all know from where I live or in the surrounding area with all the wind turbines, you are going to see them, especially at night.”
Solar also provides the same revenue as wind. It is taxed like wind energy on a capacity basis. That means there is an annual tax of about $3,518 per megawatt, plus the property taxes the projects generate.
Just as wind energy has been a growing industry that is transforming rural communities, solar has similar growth potential. At the current time, however, McWhorter said, there are no other commercial projects proposed in either county.
Previously, there had been one solar project southeast of Newman Grove for a household looking to generate enough electricity to be self-sufficient, she said.