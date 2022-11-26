YMCA‘s 3-on-3 basketball has become popular sport

Eighth grader Landon Meyer decided to try YMCA 3-on-3 basketball three years ago as a way to improve his overall game. Or it could be because he wants to emulate his favorite player, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Either way, Meyer said he’s improved quite a bit since he started.
“I’ve worked on being (a better teammate),” said Meyer, who plays for the Elkhorn Valley Falcons. “... (The games) are faster-paced and more fun.”
He is one of many kids his age who take part in the Y’s 3-on-3 basketball program.
The games — which are for boys and girls, grades fourth through eighth — are every Monday in November at the Norfolk Family YMCA, 301 W. Benjamin Ave. There are a total of 80 teams that play two games each week across the facility’s 12 basketball courts.
“It’s one of our bigger programs that we run,” said Randy Hagedorn, Norfolk Family YMCA executive director.
Factoring families and friends, around 1,000 people visit the Y for the games, Hagedorn said. The teams come from throughout Northeast Nebraska, including O’Neill, West Point, Columbus and Pierce.
“I think 3-on-3 is one of the best sports as far as basketball,” Hagedorn said. “With 3-on-3, you have to work on your fundamentals, pick and roll and defense. You’re down two guys and with two fewer guys, it’s a wide-open game. If you don’t play defense, there aren’t two other guys to help out.”
Being able to teach the basics has been a draw for coach Otis Pierce and his seventh grade players out of Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus.
“It’s fun because it really teaches the boys that they need to be aggressive and attack,” said Pierce, who’s coached his current players for about four years. “It’s a little bit different with that. You’ve got to move, and you’ve got to screen. It really forces you to work on screening without the ball. It also forces you on defense to make sure you’re playing and helping each other out.”
He added his players enjoy being aggressive during the contests.
“I think they like … scoring and getting it in,” Pierce said. “They’re not settling for things. It really shows you how teams come together. You really get to see it transfer over to 5-on-5, as well, … you see the screens are a little bit better and crisper. They come and they attack when they have that chance to do that in 5-on-5 (games).”
Hagedorn said 3-on-3 allows the kids to have more opportunities to shoot, which is a feature they enjoy.
“Kids want to shoot,” he said. “They don’t want to play defense. That’s a big deal for them.”
The basketball courts’ atmosphere is fun to witness, Hagedorn said.
“We hear the parents and fans just loving the game because it’s really fast-paced,” Hagedorn said. “It goes pretty quick.”
The YMCA parking lot is packed, he added. The cars line the curb near the facility, as well as fill the parking lot at nearby Norfolk Middle School.
“It’s a fun sight,” Hagedorn said. “It’s fun watching those games. Honestly, I would rather watch 3-on-3 games more than 5-on-5.”