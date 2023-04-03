Norfolk gymnasts got to display their skills from hard work — ranging from months to years — in their hometown during the Spring Fling gymnastics meet over the weekend.
The annual Norfolk Family YMCA event attracted more than 450 girls and boys gymnasts from age 5 to 18 on Saturday and Sunday at the gymnastics center downtown, which has been converted from the former city auditorium.
Emma Kohl, the Norfolk Family YMCA coach, said the meet attracts gymnasts from all over Nebraska, with some arriving already on Friday and staying at Norfolk hotels through Sunday.
Along with Norfolk, gymnasts came from York, Ord, Columbus, Lincoln (two teams), Holdrege, Beatrice, Adams, Alma, Plattsmouth, Clarkson, Neligh, Oakland and Minden.
The gymnasts are competing in America’s Gymnastics, which is mostly based in Nebraska and Iowa.
Kohl, a former Norfolk YMCA gymnast who competed for 10 years, said she likes gymnastics because it teaches a range of skills that gymnasts will keep for the rest of their life.
“Gymnasts are not only strong, but it teaches life skills,” Kohl said. “It teaches you to believe in yourself and how to work hard for goals. It teaches you lessons that go from the gym to life.”
The two-day meet included eight sessions, with four each day. There were no team championships, but all the gymnasts compete by age and level, with awards usually from ninth to first.
The gymnasts compete in four events — uneven bar, vault, beam and the floor. Boys compete in the mushroom, which is a circular piece of equipment, instead of the beam.
Norfolk also hosted a Spring Fling mini-meet Friday night for the recreational gymnasts. The season lasts from February to the end of April, with districts in Lincoln at the end.
The gymnasts have meets each week or every two weeks. The Norfolk meet was one of the larger ones.
“It is a lot of work, with planning starting since last December. I have some amazing women who have been helping me and who have been doing this for years,” Kohl said. “They helped me tremendously from this entire team. It is also the team parents who volunteer and help out. Without my parents and my workers, this event would not be possible.”
Norfolk has 80 gymnasts on the competition team, but there are more than 200 in the recreational program.
As gymnasts develop their skills, including in summer, they are encouraged to try out for the competition teams.