One of my biggest regrets as a mom began with a garage sale about 10 years ago: I sold my daughter’s Little People.
Now before you judge, hear me out.
At the time, my oldest daughter, Molly, already had exchanged her interest in Lite Brite and Polly Pockets for a cellphone and school permit, and while the playtime interests of my youngest, Elizabeth, still focused on Fashion Plates and Bratz dolls, she long since had put aside her sprawling community of Fisher-Price characters.
Had I known the nagging regret my actions would stir, I’d have left them alone. But I was making a desperate attempt to avoid earning a “hoarder” status in my home.
Sorting through a mountain of belongings that had sat untouched in the attic for well over a year, I found a number of toys that had become — as Hamm on “Toy Story” so eloquently put it — “garage sale fodder.” Among them were the Little People Noah’s Ark, zoo, house, bus, barn and all of the accessories that came with them. They were taking up a huge corner of valuable space.
Of course, I asked Elizabeth’s permission before I slapped a price tag on them. Those items, which were in pristine condition, sold quickly (which should have been a major clue that selling them was a bad idea.) I held the money for her to use on souvenirs when we went on our annual camping trip to the Black Hills a couple of weeks later.
The regret eased in over time. Memories of her watching the accompanying VHS Little People cartoon — the one that starts with Aaron Neville crooning “Discovering Michael ...” — over and over (and over and over) slipped to the back of our minds. But on occasion, Elizabeth would say, “I wish I still had those,” and I would cringe at my overzealous efforts to de-clutter.
My pangs of guilt grew to an extreme level when memories of playing with my own Little People started flittering through my mind. I’m the youngest of four sisters. And while there is a significant age difference between me and my oldest sister, I have fond memories of hauling our Little People village outside and playing all day in the summertime. In the winter, we would unfold old board games and use the surface to build sprawling mansions for them out of wooden blocks.
I even remember the names each one of them had: There was a Karen, a Stacey, a Greg, a Tommy, and I named the dad — the green guy with the bald head — after my uncle who sports the same hairdo.
I have no idea where my own Little People went. Something tells me they were scattered to the four winds as the next generation of my family arrived. It made me sad to realize the only remnant I possessed of that original collection was a tiny plastic likeness of my uncle, and because of my actions, my own child’s collection was scattered to the wind, as well.
Then I became a grandma.
All of a sudden, I was able to buy nostalgic toys without getting side-eyed questions from people who wouldn’t understand the depth of my remorse. And when I saw a social media post with someone hocking three vintage Little People structures — the old west town, the Sesame Street clubhouse and the folding house (complete with working doorbell) — I jumped at the opportunity to buy them.
Buying the accessories to go with the structures was a bit more of a challenge. Sometime between my childhood and now, Little People characters got bigger. I assume to reduce the risk of children choking on them. I turned to eBay to find the vintage characters and accessories and probably ruined some collector’s day by sneaking in a winning bid in the last seconds of an auction that netted a gallon bag full of characters and furniture. Score!
I gave the toys to my granddaughter for Christmas. They stay at my house and are the first thing for which she beelines nearly every day when she comes to visit. Her favorite is when the plastic T-rex — not a Fisher-Price toy —pops by the Little People’s neighborhood for, um, lunch.
I still have some work to do to assuage my guilt. Maybe by the time my youngest daughter has children of her own, I will have rebuilt the Little People collection to include the pieces she once had so her little ones can build their own Fisher-Price memories.
Until then I’ll be hanging out with my granddaughter Ellie, building block mansions and saving my uncle’s likeness from the maw of a plastic dinosaur.