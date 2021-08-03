Reading and writing enthusiasts of all ages eagerly filed into the Norfolk Public Library on Saturday to attend the 27th annual Literature Festival.
This year, the festival featured 2022 Golden Sower nominees Ashley Franklin, nominated in the picture book category for “Not Quite Snow White”; Lynne Kelly, nominated in the chapter book category for “Song for a Whale”; and David Glen Robb, nominated in the novel category for “Paul, Big, and Small.”
In the opening session, festivalgoers had the choice to attend writing workshops presented by the nominees or to listen to a preview of the books presented by library staff.
In Robb’s writing workshop, attendees learned about the inspiration and writing process behind “Paul, Big, and Small.” According to Robb, the book, which follows a trio of high school outcasts as they overcome challenges, began as a small idea.
“Initially, it was only a simple, humorous premise,” Robb said. “I had an idea to write about a relationship between a tall girl and a short boy. I had no intention of writing about serious issues. I am the kind of writer who drops the mouse in the maze and sees what it does.”
In Kelly’s workshop, attendees learned about the significance of characterization in “Song for a Whale,” a story detailing the relationship between a young deaf girl and Blue 55, a whale who cannot communicate with other whales.
“In stories, the characters are the ones that drive the plot. How a character thinks, feels and responds — this is what determines the story,” Kelly said. “Through writing, I learned that all of the best characters are flawed. Perfect characters are not interesting. They just don’t get into enough trouble.”
The following sessions featured presentations by the authors. In her presentation, “Harnessing the Power of Inspiration,” Franklin detailed the writing and publication process of “Not Quite Snow White.”
“There tends to be mystery as to how an author goes from an idea to a published book,” Franklin said. “In truth, the hardest part is knowing where to start. You must select one idea, one moment, one sentence.”
In “Not Quite Snow White” — a story about Tameika, a girl who faces setbacks when she auditions for the lead princess role in a school play — Franklin selected an idea inspired by her children.
“My sons are African-American and Muslim, so they are very rarely represented in books. I wanted to write this story to depict a diverse cast of characters. I wanted all children to be represented,” Franklin said.
Following the presentations, door prizes were awarded to attendees and an autograph session was held.
For the authors and festivalgoers, it was a day filled with excitement and intrigue.
“I wanted to start a conversation about writing and reading,” Kelly said. “And I think we did!”