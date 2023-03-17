The latest data available from the Nebraska Department of Labor places Madison County at a 2% unemployment rate.
Those numbers work out to a Madison County labor force of 19,916, with 19,523 employed and an unemployed worker total of 393.
Despite this low unemployment rate, the number of unfilled jobs remains high. Madison County saw 1,000 jobs advertised online on Jan. 25. If the county unemployment rate dropped to 0, just over a third of available jobs would be filled. At a state level, Nebraska has 52 workers for every 100 open jobs, according to U.S. Chamber of Commerce statistics. This gap is reflected nationally: There are 4.45 million more job openings than unemployed workers, according to Curtis Dubay, chief economist with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Where have all the workers gone?
A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report, “Understanding America’s Labor Shortage,” noted that, despite significant national job growth, American participation in the workforce has dipped overall. There are 2.9 million fewer Americans participating in the labor force as of December 2022 than there were in February 2020, before the COVID pandemic.
Although “nobody wants to work” is a common refrain, the U.S. chamber cites a primary reason for surveyed workers’ nonparticipation as needing to be home to care for children or family members (27%).
Nationally, the child care industry lost 370,600 jobs over the course of the pandemic and has been slow to rebound, causing significant strain on all other sectors of the workforce.
Norfolk has been particularly hard-hit by a local child care shortage, with an estimated gap of between 479 and 633 children more than the available child care capacity. A Norfolk Family Coalition study determined that 66% of surveyed local child care providers had a job opening unfilled for at least a month. This shortage of workers prevented child care providers from operating at full capacity, further increasing the community child care gap.
This lack of child care can drastically decrease the involvement of parents of young children in the workforce, particularly the involvement of mothers. Nearly 60% of U.S. parents who left the workforce cited inability to find child care as the reason, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce report “A Decline of Women in the Workforce.” The chamber of also found that women are participating in the workforce at the lowest levels since the 1970s after 3.5 million working mothers left their jobs in 2020, a number that had not as of the report’s publication date recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
Additionally, 3.3 million workers had retired early as of October 2021. A total of 28% of Americans who are not active in the workforce cite health issues that have prevented them from returning to work. Other reasons given for not returning to work were inadequate wages, and workers choosing to pursue additional education.
What does this shortage look like at home?
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has identified what it calls a national “Great Reshuffle.” More than 47 million American workers quit their jobs in 2021 alone, but hiring rates outpaced quit rates, meaning that most workers who quit found employment elsewhere. Food service has been particularly plagued with high turnover rates and “struggles to retain workers,” according to the U.S. chamber.
In Norfolk, business owners are beating staffing woes by focusing on creating better work environments.
Meredith Evert, owner of Franklin’s Bistro with her husband, Chad, said Franklin’s has benefited from retaining longtime employees.
“Very, very sporadically do we get people that even just come in and apply for jobs,” Evert said. “But we have a lot of the same staff that we’ve had.”
Evert noted that the hiring landscape was different to the way it looked before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “the younger generation’s work ethic is different also.”
“People will ask how we’re doing staff-wise,” Evert said, acknowledging that she saw a community awareness of labor shortages.
Evert also suggested that utilizing word-of-mouth advertising and networking through employees could lead to better hiring outcomes for employers struggling to find workers.
Daniel Orwa, owner of Fender’s and The 411 Restaurant & Lounge, stressed the importance of creating a positive workplace for employees and allowing employees the opportunity to develop valuable skills on the job for finding and maintaining a staff.
“You kind of get to know your staff,” Orwa said of running a small business. “And you know their needs.” He added that ensuring employees’ needs were being met, like being able to schedule around child care availability, would lead to longer-term employee satisfaction and retention.
Orwa, who has several younger employees on staff at Fender’s, stated that he didn’t feel there was a work ethic issue at play. “You have to be able to be specific with work ethic. In terms of younger employees ... is it work ethic, or knowledge that helps you apply the ethic to the job? That comes with experience.”
Orwa said another important factor in approaching maintaining a workforce is ensuring employees feel empowered and that “they feel as though the time and effort that they’re putting in … is making a difference.”
“Once you create that kind of environment, you’ll find people have more will to come and work, because they know their being there is making a difference,” Orwa said.
What now?
The Nebraska Department of Labor’s survey on hiring difficulty found employers identified “not enough applicants,” applicants’ “lack of work experience” and applicants’ “lack(ing) occupation-specific skills” as the highest contributors to hiring problems in the Norfolk area.
This data suggests that at least some staffing issues could be solved by a willingness to train employees on the job, but lowering barriers to entry won’t solve a lack of interested applicants, which 71.9% of employers identified as an issue.
A concerted effort by the community to address issues of child care shortage and understaffing could potentially free up more parents to return to the workforce, though increasing wages to attract more child care workers might cause a rise in child care costs, thus disincentivizing parents to take advantage of care opportunities.
With Madison County’s rate of nearly three open jobs for every one unemployed worker, it seems that any long-term fix must involve adding workers to the labor pool.