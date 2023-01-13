There is no timetable for when the Mobility Management Team will be leaving Norfolk.
Corrine Donahue of Olsson, which is serving on the team that has been in Norfolk since early December, said on Thursday that her team is working on behalf of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
But the team is under the direction of the nonprofit North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors.
“We will be here every week until we need not be here,” Donahue said, “unless the board tells us to go away.”
And while everyone probably is familiar with Omaha and Lincoln’s systems, the state has 50 transit systems, including Norfolk and small transits such as Neligh and Cedar County.
Donahue said the team’s salary is being paid for by the NDOT.
“What started the Mobility Management here, was many years ago — five, six, seven years ago — the Nebraska Department of Transportation had some community open houses in this region. One was in Norfolk, and I think one was in Hartington,” Donahue said.
One of the themes that came out of the meetings was that more transit services were needed in Norfolk. The city was the primary service center for the region, including the hospital and health services, shopping and jobs, Donahue said.
There’s always been an active board in Norfolk, going back to when it was known as Norfolk Public Transportation, Donahue said. It was multiple agencies, she said, including such entities as a taxi, Ponca Express and Navigator.
The Mobility Management Team was charged with putting together a plan to address the needs, with reimbursements coming from the NDOT and Federal Transit Administration, but it still required a local match.
Donahue said after the missing funds were discovered and fraud was suspected, the NDOT charged the Mobility Management Team with coming in and doing audits and oversight management. And the team was eager to do it.
“We have never seen a community support a transit like Norfolk,” Donahue said. “In the state of Nebraska, this is amazing.”
The scope of work changed when the Mobility Management Team was called in December, she said, from just looking at things like bus routes.
Donahue, who worked in various transit systems across the United States over 25 years, said she feels comfortable with the team’s work and determining what was right and wrong.
The team in Norfolk has considerable experience, with all areas of the Norfolk system being examined. One of the areas the board is looking at is whether the NFAT “can get out of this hole,” she said.
Donahue said the NFAT board instructed the team to have an accounting firm conduct the financial audit. She declined to name the firm conducting the audit outside of that it was from Norfolk.
“They’re the experts,” she said. “They’re CPAs. We’re planners.”
Every year, NFAT has a financial audit. Usually it was at the end of the year, she said.
The annual audit is in the board’s by-laws and would have served as a check against what was happening, Donahue said.
Another amazing thing is the expanded services in Norfolk began just in April. It wasn’t even one year.
“Usually, when you have a service, the third year is when you know if this is going to work,” Donahue said.
It also is worth noting that public transportation in Norfolk just celebrated 50 years.
“This is the first time in 50 years that we haven’t had transit service in this town,” Donahue said. “So now the calls are coming in, ‘How do I get to lunch? How am I going to get to work? How am I going to do this?’ It’s heart wrenching — absolutely heart wrenching.”
The NFAT Board of Directors voted to suspend operations on Jan. 6 until $590,000 could be raised, which would pay off current bills and provide funds to get operating again until reimbursements could be obtained.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the previous manager of NFAT, alleging theft of funds.