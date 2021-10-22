MADISON — A 25-year-old Norfolk woman involved in an alcohol-related traffic incident last winter received a county jail sentence Thursday in district court.
Laura Krier, 25, was sentenced to 8 months in the Madison County Jail after being convicted of third-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). She was given credit for 66 days served.
Charges were filed against Krier after she was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit during an incident in which her vehicle got stuck in a snow drift on Feb. 19 near the intersection of Sixth Street and Pasewalk Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, Krier was reportedly inside her vehicle attempting to remove the vehicle from the snow drift, according to a probable cause affidavit. An officer reported that Krier had bloodshot, watery eyes and slow, deliberate movements.
Once she got out of her vehicle, Krier was asked to perform a series of field sobriety maneuvers, which she couldn’t successfully complete, the affidavit said. A Datamaster breath test indicated her blood alcohol content was at .302.
The presentence investigation (PSI) report indicated that Krier had first tried alcohol when she was 8 years old and was drinking daily by 19. She had previously been convicted of driving under the influence twice, both of which also registered breath tests well over the legal limit.
Krier admitted in court Thursday that while alcohol has been a struggle of hers, the February incident “was life-changing.”
“I could have not only killed myself, but I could have killed or harmed others. By the grace of God, I didn’t,” Krier said in a letter to the court. “… I know that my fight against this has just begun, and I will battle this addiction until the day I die."
Krier came to court Thursday having been sober for two months, she said. She told the judge that she takes full responsibility for deciding to drive after drinking “copious” amounts of tequila over a several-hour period. The 25-year-old said the past several months since her arrest have been a major wake-up call.
“I have come so far in a short amount of time, and I plan to keep pushing forward with everything I have,” she said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said it is “quite concerning” that Krier has racked up three high DUI tests in a relatively short period of time.
But the PSI report indicated that Krier would be a suitable candidate for probation, which Kiernan said he would go along with.
Mark Albin, Krier’s attorney, said Krier’s DUI convictions have come at a high cost and taken away some of the things she values most in life. But, he said, Krier is grateful for the treatment she’s already completed and would be “appreciative” of an opportunity at probation.
But Kube went against the PSI report’s recommendation, citing the need for Krier to “understand more the consequences of what happens when you do something like this.”
“When you get to the point that you’re driving this intoxicated at least three times like this, it does require some incarceration — not only for punishment, but to hold you responsible for your actions.”
The judge told Krier that he appreciated her acknowledgment that she could have hurt or killed herself or somebody else when she chose to drive drunk. But, he said, the public needs to be protected from people who haven’t yet shown they can effectively make the decision not to drink and drive.
“Every single one of us in this courtroom or not in this courtroom fear people like you, who have a severe alcohol problem, and, when it comes to making that decision to drive or not, you decide to get behind that wheel,” Kube said.
He also ordered Krier to serve an 18-month term of postrelease supervision and pay a $1,000 fine. Her license was revoked for 15 years.
Kube sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Jeremy P. Gone, 47, 106 W. Spruce St., 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 66 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,000, costs.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Jerry L. Buckles, 44, Ericson, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, third-degree assault
— Mick T. Hausmann, 52, 709 S. Second St., 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
— Jose A. Lance, 22, Columbus, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, intentional child abuse not resulting in injury
— Denise K. Cottrill, 40, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 8, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, 30 days to be served immediately, costs.