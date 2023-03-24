MADISON — A Norfolk woman was denied a chance at probation on Thursday for a pair of felony convictions and one misdemeanor resulting from a drunken driving incident last summer.
Shannon Boyd, 33, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 21 to 27 months in prison for fourth-offense DUI with a refusal of a chemical breath test, driving without an ignition interlock and resisting arrest.
Boyd’s charges surfaced as the result of a series of incidents on Aug. 13. About 2:40 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance in the 1000 block of South Fourth Street, according to an affidavit. One of the people involved was believed to be Boyd.
As police approached the Fourth Street residence, an officer heard tires squealing from an area behind the residence in an alley. The officer noticed an SUV driving out of the alley before speeding past his police cruiser.
The SUV, driven by Boyd, had the driver’s side window rolled down, so the officer yelled at Boyd to stop, but to no avail. The vehicle continued west on Michigan Avenue, and the officer turned his cruiser around and attempted to catch up to the SUV. At that point, a second officer communicated that Boyd was believed to be under the influence and had two children with her inside the SUV.
From several blocks away, the pursuing officer saw the SUV take a sharp turn north onto South 11th Street. The SUV eventually stopped near the intersection of 11th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, where the officer caught up to the vehicle.
As the officer approached the SUV, he noticed Boyd taking two children — both about 3 years old — out of the vehicle. Boyd was told she was under arrest, and the officer ordered her to place her hands behind her back. But Boyd refused to cooperate and had to be placed on the ground to be handcuffed.
Police observed that the vehicle had no child safety seats inside it, nor did it have an ignition interlock device installed. Boyd previously had her driver’s license revoked and was ordered to operate a motor vehicle only if she had an interlock installed.
Boyd, who showed signs of impairment, took a preliminary breath that indicated a blood alcohol content of .128. She later spurned a post-arrest chemical breath test.
Boyd had a string of DUIs more than a decade ago and was sentenced in August 2013 to 12 to 18 months in prison for her third DUI conviction.
In January, prosecutors, in exchange for Boyd pleading guilty, dismissed charges of child abuse, driving during revocation, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and transporting a child while intoxicated. The state agreed not to recommend a specific sentence as part of the plea deal.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube to consider a probation sentence for Boyd. Hartner said Boyd had lost custody of her children since she was arrested and had worked diligently to maintain sobriety while trying to reclaim custody of her kids.
On the day of Boyd’s arrest, she had been “having issues” with the children’s father, whom Hartner said was stalking Boyd and her kids, prompting Boyd to call police.
“She called the police, she didn't wait for the police to come and she left,” Hartner said, “... And when I watched the (police dashcam) video, (police) arrived just as she's leaving, and that's how the stop takes place.
“So it doesn't justify the behavior, but I think it kind of explains why she chose to drive.”
Hartner added that Boyd “hasn’t had a lot happen” since she was released from prison in 2015.
Boyd told Kube that she realized the seriousness of her actions and was trying to “change everything around” and “make things right.” She hadn’t drank since September, she said.
Kube told Boyd he realized that it had been more than a decade since Boyd accumulated her first three DUIs.
“But I think the thing that bothers me about this is that you were intoxicated that night, and you put your children in the car with you and then you took off — driving drunk with your children in the vehicle,” Kube said. “You know, you not only put yourself at risk, you put them at risk and you put other people that were on the road at risk.”
The judge commended Boyd for receiving counseling and for maintaining sobriety for the last 6 months.
“But my concern is that, when you're placed in a certain situation — whether it's stressful or otherwise, or you're just drinking — you're making the decision to get into a vehicle and drive,” Kube said. “And when you do that, when there are small children involved, that makes it even more serious.”
Boyd’s sentence includes 18 to 24 months for fourth-offense DUI, 3 months for resisting arrest and a concurrent 12 to 18 months for driving without an ignition interlock. She will be eligible for parole after serving 10½ months less credit for 2 days served and, with good behavior, she will be released after 13½ months. Kube also fined Boyd $2,000 and revoked her driver’s license for 15 years.
The judge allowed Boyd to turn herself in at the sheriff’s office by 3 p.m. Friday so that she can get housing affairs in order before going to prison.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following convictions:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Joseph W. Beyer, 40, 301 S. 10th St., tested positive for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Beyer’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving during revocation, probation revocation on the convictions of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 24, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 16 days served, $2,000 restitution, costs.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine
— Bronwynn C. Birch, 23, Baraboo, Wisconsin, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, $1,000, costs.
Driving during revocation
— Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Attempted possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon
— Siarrah D. Allen, 31, Norman, Oklahoma, 1 year of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, $500, costs.
— Christian A. Davidson, 31, Norman, Oklahoma, 1 year of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, $500, costs.
Issuing a bad check ($500-$1,500)
— Ashley N. Oliver, 36, Madison County Jail, 108 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 70 days served, $2,453.84 restitution, costs.