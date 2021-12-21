MADISON — An Albion woman facing a felony drug charge made an attempt to leave the Madison County Courthouse on Monday after a positive drug test.
Tori Wooters, 26, was scheduled for a hearing on a motion to revoke her probation after she allegedly violated the terms of her probation several times over the past 20 months. She had been sentenced to a 12-month probation term in March 2020 for a conviction of meth possession.
Wooters was required to take a drug test before her court hearing Monday, which reportedly turned up a positive result for meth.
After learning of her positive test, Wooters asked a sergeant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office if she could head to her car and make a couple of phone calls. She indicated that she had to reach out to a few people as she was under the assumption she would have to go to jail.
Wooters made multiple phone calls and spent several minutes in her vehicle with the sergeant supervising from outside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sergeant later signaled to Wooters that she needed to exit the vehicle and return inside, but Wooters instead attempted to put the vehicle in gear and drive away. When Wooters tried driving away, she forgot to lock her doors, so the sergeant opened the front, driver side door and attempted to escort Wooters back into the courthouse.
An additional deputy was paged to help detain Wooters and escort her back inside.
A visibly upset, handcuffed Wooters could be seen being escorted into the courtroom, shaking her head in displeasure and disagreement with her test result.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, told District Judge James Kube about Wooters’ positive drug test and subsequent escape attempt. Kube then continued the hearing for a date when Wooters tests negative for illegal drugs.
Wooters was placed on probation by Kube on March 19, 2020. She was only two weeks into her probation term before she allegedly removed a chemical patch used for drug and alcohol testing from her person, constituting a violation of her probation. She was ordered by Kube at the time to serve a subsequent 10-day jail sanction.
She also faced sanctions in May 2020 and February 2021 for other alleged probation violations, including admitted drug use and an absconsion of inpatient treatment.
An attorney had not been appointed to represent Wooters in her probation violation case as of Monday. If she is convicted of the violation, Wooters could be sentenced to up to 2 years in prison.
Wooters is at least the third person to attempt to leave the courthouse in the past two months either because of a positive drug test or fear of supplying a positive test.
Similarly to Wooters, a Norfolk woman got into the passenger side of a vehicle and attempted to leave the courthouse with her friend after testing positive for benzodiazepine on Nov. 6. Her attempt was thwarted by a deputy who happened to be arriving at the courthouse parking lot at the same time.
Last Friday, Francis Wright, 32, was scheduled to be sentenced on a series of felony and misdemeanor convictions. Wright arrived at the courthouse and was told by courthouse employees that he would need to take a drug test. Once Wright realized he had to supply a sample, he left the courthouse and did not attend his hearing. He had a subsequent warrant issued for his arrest.