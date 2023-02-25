A Pierce woman was charged with felony theft earlier this week after an investigation revealed that she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from a Norfolk bank beginning in 2021.
Jordan Wintz, 29, was named in a complaint filed Tuesday by the Madison County Attorney’s Office. She is charged with one count of theft by deception — with the allegation being she stole more than $5,000 — making the charge a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The complaint alleges that Wintz, between July 1, 2021, and Oct. 14, 2022, obtained property of another by perpetrating one of the following acts or a combination of them:
— Creating or reinforcing a false impression, including false impressions as to law, value, intention or other state of mind.
— Preventing another from acquiring information that would affect their judgment of a transaction.
— Failing to correct a false impression that she previously created or reinforced.
— Using a credit card, charge plate or any other instrument to pay for property or services delivered or rendered to a designated person or bearer in which said instrument had been stolen, forged, revoked or canceled.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Wintz’s alleged crimes “involve a series of thefts over a period of time,” with the victim being Midwest Bank, which has 10 branches in eastern Nebraska, including two in Norfolk.
Smith said allegations are that Wintz stole “in excess of $40,000.”
Doug Johnson, president and CEO of Midwest Bank, said the bank would refrain from providing details on the allegations against Wintz while her court case is pending and while investigation into the matter is ongoing. Johnson declined to comment on a specific dollar amount that Wintz is alleged to have defrauded the bank of.
Midwest Bank is confident that no clients or depositors were affected, Johnson said.
Wintz owns and operates a daycare in Pierce. Smith said the alleged thefts were unrelated to the daycare or any of the families who go to Wintz for child care services.
Wintz is scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, March 7.