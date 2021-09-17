MADISON — A Norfolk woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to a theft charge stemming from an August incident.
Lisa Lewis, 45, was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections by Judge James Kube following her guilty plea to third-offense theft.
On Aug. 5, Norfolk police were contacted by a loss prevention associate from a retail store who reported seeing a woman, later identified as Lewis, leaving the store with a cart full of items without paying.
Lewis was approached by an employee who attempted to stop her, but Lewis reportedly responded by walking faster and yelled at the employee: "You can't follow me past these lines,” in reference to the store’s exit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lewis then pushed the employee and proceeded to the parking lot with the shopping cart.
More than $100 worth of items, mostly alcohol, was stolen by Lewis, and she was arrested Aug. 10 at a local inn where she had been staying.
Before she was sentenced, Lewis had an additional charge of disturbing the peace dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea to theft.
Lewis’ run-in with the law in August was far from her first, as she has several previous convictions for theft, burglary and drug possession in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Alabama and elsewhere in Nebraska.
“She seems to know the rules about shoplifting pretty well. She knows about what employees at retail places are allowed to and not to do,” said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. “She made that very clear while she was exiting the store.”
Per the plea agreement, Kiernan recommended a 12-month prison term for Lewis and also asked that Lewis pay the store $114.70 in restitution. Most of the items Lewis had stolen couldn’t be returned, he said.
When asked by Kube why she stole a cartload of items, Lewis told Kube she didn’t have a reason. She also told the judge that meth use was in her past.
Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, also recommended a 12-month prison sentence for Lewis. But Kube tacked on an extra six months to that recommendation, so if Lewis doesn’t lose any “good time,” she must serve nine months before becoming eligible for mandatory release.
She was given credit for 37 days served.