MADISON — A Norfolk woman found herself breaking a record nobody wants to attain.
Rachael Lambley, 24, was granted an opportunity this past summer to participate in the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program and have a pair of felony drug charges dismissed. But Lambley balked at that chance, making it about two hours before she was terminated from the program.
As such, she was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 1 year in prison for two convictions of possession of methamphetamine. With good behavior, Lambley will spend about a month and a half in prison since she had already spent 136 days in jail.
Lambley’s series of law enforcement run-ins this year began on Feb. 6. She was sitting inside the night deposit room at a bank in downtown Norfolk when police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on her. During contact with Lambley, police noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Lambley told officers that she had marijuana paraphernalia on her person.
During a search, police found two small baggies with white substances inside them. The substance in both baggies field tested positive for meth.
On May 23, Lambley failed to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing, and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.
Four days after her failure to appear, police were informed that Lambley was inside a Norfolk business. Once police arrived, Lambley told officers that she was aware there was a warrant issued for her arrest, according to an affidavit. She also told police that she “had something on her.”
Inside a bag, authorities found a glass pipe with residue on it that also field tested positive for meth. She was taken into custody on the warrant plus the second meth charge.
Despite her difficulties staying out of trouble, Lambley was given the opportunity to enroll in the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program on June 27. With drug court, nonviolent drug offenders have the opportunity to undergo intensive treatment and be held accountable during an 18- to 24-month period.
If defendants successfully complete drug court, they can have a felony charge or charges dismissed.
Lambley, who spent the last part of May and most of June in jail, was convicted of attempted failure to appear on the same day that she was admitted into drug court. Kube sentenced Lambley to time already served for failing to appear so that she could get out of jail and start drug court right away.
As part of Lambley’s admittance into drug court, she agreed to report to the District 7 probation office in Norfolk immediately upon her release from jail. But, court records show, Lambley was a no-show.
A drug court coordinator wanting to know of Lambley’s whereabouts called her on the afternoon of June 27. Lambley said she was at a rural Stanton County address retrieving property from a friend’s residence. At that point, Lambley had already violated a drug court condition that required her to be granted permission to leave Madison County.
Further, the drug court coordinator had expressed concern about Lambley being around her friends, who are meth users.
The coordinator told Lambley to report to the probation office within 30 minutes. Shortly thereafter, Lambley texted the coordinator, saying “I already relapsed.” Lambley never reported to the probation office and was terminated from drug court. She was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Lambley’s spell on drug court was the shortest the program has had.
“That might sound humorous on its face but, unfortunately, it's a real waste of an opportunity given to Ms. Lambley,” Kiernan said. “It doesn't seem that she is either ready or willing at this time to utilize a community-based type of sentencing, which doesn’t leave this court with a lot of options.”
Kiernan recommended incarceration for Lambley, noting that “probation doesn’t seem tenable.”
Brad Ewalt, Lambley’s attorney, said the last year had been traumatic for the 24-year-old. A loved one died in April, Ewalt said, and Lambley also had been in the process of separating from her romantic partner.
“It's been difficult for her to deal with those losses all right in a row that quickly,” he said.
Sitting in jail since her most recent arrest has afforded Lambley time to reflect and realize what she wants in a future, Ewalt said: Structure and sobriety.
“I think probation can do that,” he said.
Lambley apologized for not utilizing the opportunities she was handed.
Kube said some people don’t take advantage of the opportunity to be in drug court because they simply aren’t ready to quit using drugs.
“It’s hard to imagine going into drug court and stopping your use cold turkey and thinking that you can do that if you're not ready to do that,” the judge said. “... Because you went into drug court and left immediately on both of these cases, it's hard for me to think that probation will work out for you.”
After her release, Lambley will be required to complete 24 months of postrelease supervision.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 58, 312 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
— Seth Gatewood, 29, Thurston County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Conspiracy to deliver marijuana
— Logan C. Evans, 19, 2406 Hardison Drive, had an argument heard on a plea in abatement filed by her attorney, Bill Kurtenbach. Kube took Evans’ case under advisement.
Possession of cocaine
— Ronald Garcia, 21, Madison, had his arraignment continued as a plea in abatement was filed by Ewalt, Garcia’s attorney.
Driving during revocation
— Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 25, Pierce County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Probation violation for theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 28, 1900 Vicki Lane, admitted to violating his probation.
Postrelease supervision violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel McGuane, 34, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.