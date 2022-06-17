MADISON — A former Norfolk woman convicted by a jury in March of second-degree assault and misdemeanor child abuse was sentenced to jail on Thursday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 38-year-old Lindsay Johnson of Lincoln to 10 months in the Madison County Jail for convictions of second-degree assault and child abuse not resulting in injury.
On the evening of Sept. 17, 2019, a husband and wife and their two kids parked outside their apartment building after a grocery trip.
The family had sold their previous home and were waiting for construction to get done on their new house at the time, so they lived in an apartment near Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue for about a month.
The man parked the vehicle in the apartment parking lot, according to testimony at Johnson’s trial. The family then started to unload groceries from the vehicle when they heard yelling.
Johnson, unbeknownst to the family, had just been released from the Norfolk City Jail after being cited on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest stemming from a separate incident.
The yelling the family heard was coming from Johnson, who approached the couple’s 5-year-old daughter and asked her if the two adults around were her parents. The mother of the two children testified that Johnson then went on a profanity-laced tirade, making crude sexual statements about the girl’s parents.
Johnson, according to testimony, told the girl that her mother is a courtesan and then asked the girl if she enjoys sex acts with her father.
The father then started yelling at Johnson to “watch her language” around his kids, both he and his wife testified.
The man testified that Johnson spat on him during the exchange. He then told her to “be a good mother.” That’s when Johnson grabbed a steel folding chair that was sitting outside a local bar and approached the man with it.
Once Johnson got close enough to the man, she launched the chair toward the man’s face. The chair deflected off the father of two’s raised hand and struck his shin, he said.
The adult victim testified that he experienced a jammed thumb that made his physical-labor job difficult for about three months, plus substantial pain in his leg shortly after the incident.
The couple’s daughter had to undergo counseling for several months and experienced regular nightmares because of the trauma she experienced from the event. The family also has to be careful not to drive by the area of the scene because it can be traumatizing for their daughter.
At trial, Johnson testified that she was not seeking the family out — that it was simply a coincidence she ran into them that day. She admitted that she made crude comments during the altercation but that they were only directed at the father, not the child.
Johnson said she simply threw the chair as a way to divert the adult victim’s attention elsewhere. She threw the chair in a downward direction, she said, which led her to be surprised that the chair could have been headed toward the adult victim’s face.
Defense attorney Brad Ewalt represented Johnson at trial, but Johnson hired Tim Noerrlinger to represent her at sentencing.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said that, as far as felony cases go, Johnson throwing the chair at the father was “middle-of-the-road type thuggery.” But the lambasting of the girl was the particularly concerning aspect of the case, Smith said.
“She walked out of jail, walked a few blocks — barely outside the police department — and approached the little girl, angry because of some background with (the father),” Smith said.
The county attorney said Johnson then directed crude sexual remarks at the girl, something Smith called “more-than-routine thuggery.”
“That’s more than we see in other Class 1 misdemeanors,” Smith said. “What she did so far transcends decency that the state’s position that any sentence less than 1 year in jail or prison would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.
“The state’s position on the misdemeanor is that there should be a max sentence in jail or prison. Any leniency in that case would be misunderstood by the defendant.”
Smith said one of the factors Johnson scored well on in the presentence investigation (PSI) report was drug history — as in she doesn’t have a poor history with drug use.
“That’s not been what we observed in court,” Smith said in reference to Johnson testing positive for THC before numerous court appearances. “As a matter of fact, if I remember correctly, the defendant was hauled into court the Friday before her trial for a test so we could at least have a weekend without dope so we wouldn’t send 50 jurors home (from jury selection) for a positive test.
“That’s the type of challenge you would impose on a probation officer.”
Noerrlinger said judges are asked to consider the nature of the offense and offender. Johnson had been convicted of criminal conduct only once before, he said, and received a 30-day jail sentence.
Johnson had never received the rehabilitative opportunities of probation and argued that supervision would be more adequate than incarceration.
“This is an odd case where counsel knows less than the court knows,” Noerrlinger said. “I will, however, note that she was previously charged with felony child abuse, but the jury found her guilty of a lesser-included charge, and that should be taken note of.”
When asked if she would like to speak, Johnson opted to focus more on a custody battle she is involved in than the charges for which she was sentenced.
The former Norfolk woman said she’s been denied all contact with her children and that she is told the police will be called if she attempts to make contact with them.
Asked by Kube if she had anything else to say, Johnson said she was most hurt for the girl.
“I’m not saying I said those things to her, but I know there was an argument in front of her,” Johnson said. “I feel very remorseful for that.”
Kube told Johnson that he needed to adhere to the jury’s findings.
“And they came to the conclusion that you did say those things to the girl, that you abused her in that way,” Kube said. “And I understand that there was a dispute about what was said, to whom and that extent. But I sat through the trial also, and, honestly, I tend to agree with the jury’s findings in that regard.”
The judge said he had gotten the impression — both from Johnson’s trial and through reading the PSI report — that she doesn’t believe she did anything wrong and that he has to take that into consideration.
Kube also said he didn’t believe Johnson’s story that she picked up the chair and threw it at the man because she felt threatened and scared.
“What I remember from that is that you were away (from the man), you were past the edge of the wall, and he was on the other side of the wall,” the judge said. “You walked to the door of a restaurant and there was a chair there. You picked up that chair, went back to the wall and threw it at him.”
Most disturbing, Kube said, were the words Johnson spewed in front of the child.
“I think those things were said and directed at (the father), but you used the comments and said them in front of the child and toward the child to hurt (the father),” Kube said. “I don’t know that you caused serious harm to her, but I think you did threaten serious harm.”
Johnson was sentenced to 10 months in jail for the child-abuse conviction and 6 months for second-degree assault, with the sentences ordered to be served at the same time. Johnson was given credit for 13 days already served in jail, so if she doesn’t lose any good time, she will have to serve about 5 months in the county jail.