STANTON — A second woman who was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office last August for transporting a large amount of meth to Norfolk was sentenced to prison on Monday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 40-year-old Robynn Hebda of Omaha to 9 to 12 years in prison for possession of meth (10 to 28 grams) with intent to deliver. The Class 1D felony carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years in prison, so Hebda must serve 6 years less credit for 50 days served before she is eligible for parole.
On Aug. 12, 2021, Hebda and her co-defendant, Tausha Whitman, were traveling westbound on Highway 275 in Stanton County with a large amount of meth they were planning to sell in Norfolk. Hebda at the time had a warrant for her arrest out of Douglas County, so a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop.
As she was being arrested, Hebda admitted that she had drugs in her purse. A subsequent search revealed over four ounces of meth in the purse, plus a digital scale and a used meth pipe. After being advised of her Miranda rights, Hebda admitted that she was planning to sell the 113-plus grams of meth once she arrived in Norfolk.
Hebda said in court that she started using meth when she was 20 years old and became an avid meth user and seller when she was 26. Hebda said she had periods of sobriety since 2009 but started using meth again in 2019, which sparked her desire to sell the drug.
“This was a quick way to make money,” she said.
Hebda had initially been charged with a Class 1C felony and had the charge reduced as part of a plea bargain in March. The Stanton County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend the mandatory minimum as part of the deal.
Whitman was sentenced by Kube to 12 to 18 years in prison on drug and firearm charges in April, and much like he did at Whitman’s sentencing, Kube highlighted the notable presence of meth in Northeast Nebraska.
“This is part of the problem why Norfolk, and even Stanton and Northeast Nebraska is such a problem for a lot of people — because it’s so easy to get methamphetamine,” Kube said. “I preside over drug court in Madison for seven counties for people in drug court, and a lot of them say — and other people I have sentenced — say, ‘As soon as I get done with this, I’ve got to get out of Norfolk because it’s just so easy to get it.’
“You’re one of the reasons why it’s easy to get methamphetamine.”
Hebda had also been convicted of possession of meth with intent to deliver in 2020 in Douglas County. When asked by Kube why she would engage in activity that’s gotten her in trouble in the past, Hebda said her meth addiction has led her to make rash, bad decisions.
Locke said he didn’t know whether 3 years in prison would be enough for Hebda, but that it was the recommendation agreed upon.
“She’s been on probation, and the court touched on why she came back and sold it again,” Locke said. “That’s addiction. Hopefully, she does some time, she gets cleaned up, she can come back and repair her relationship with her daughter and her family, and clean her act up.
“I really hope that for her. Because it is a problem up here in Norfolk and Stanton, and it’s easy to get and it ruins peoples’ lives.”
Jack Lafleur, Hebda’s attorney, said that there was likely an inclination to treat Hebda and Whitman the same and give Hebda the same sentence as Whitman, but that there were distinct differences between the two cases.
First, Lafleur said, Hebda gave her name to law enforcement and immediately admitted that she was planning to deliver meth to Norfolk. Whitman, on the other hand, lied about her identity.
“Ms. Hebda was honest about who she was, what she did, and what she was planning to do,” Lafleur said.
Second, Whitman had a firearm in her possession; Hebda didn’t. Third, Whitman had much more meth in her possession than Hebda did, Lafleur said.
“If you compare the amounts that Ms. Hebda and Ms. Whitman had — and I’m not saying they’re insubstantial — but Ms. Whitman had double the amount of methamphetamine that she was going to distribute as compared to what Ms. Hebda had,” he said.
Additionally, Hebda had been out on bond since October and had appeared at all of her court hearings, Lafluer said. Whitman failed to appear at a hearing in February.
“Those things are important to point out to the court as to why it would be important to follow the recommendation of the state and enter a sentence of the mandatory minimum in this case,” Lafleur said.
Hebda apologized and told the judge she knew she messed up.
Kube, before sentencing Hebda, said that he understood the differences between Hebda’s and Whitman’s cases.
“The fact is, however, that you did have a substantial amount of methamphetamine on you that you were intending to sell,” Kube said. “You’ve been in trouble for this before, you knew the risk involved, and I can only assume that when you decided with Ms. Whitman to go ahead and drive to Norfolk and try to sell meth, you understood that risk and you accepted that risk.”
The judge told Hebda that she would have to make a decision at some point to do create change and not have meth in her life anymore.
“It will only lead you back into this courtroom; that’s not a good thing,” Kube said. “You’ve been involved with this for long enough. You simply know better. I know that and so do you.”
Others appeared on the following charges:
Burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), possession of a firearm by a felon
— Carl R. Epley Jr., 34, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. Epley had previously entered pleas of not guilty to burglary and theft, and he pleaded not guilty on Monday to the firearm charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive window tint
— Rhona S. Dufek, 55, Rosalie, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault
— Joshua E. Graf, 41, McLean, pleaded no contest to both charges.
Burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499
— Jennifer J. Oswald, 41, West Point, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, refusal to submit to a chemical test, speeding
— Rigoberto Gonzalez, 29, 108 N. Fourth St., Apt. 20, pleaded guilty to all charges.