MADISON — A woman who fired several rounds in the direction of another woman at a central Norfolk residence in April was sentenced for three felonies on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 42-year-old Maxine Keys to 6 to 10 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and terroristic threats.
Keys was given credit for 195 days already served in jail. She’ll be eligible for parole after serving 3 years in prison and will qualify for release after 5 years served if she behaves well.
In August, Keys pleaded guilty to the three felonies for which she was sentenced. The Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a firearm charge that carried a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and up to 50 years.
About 7:40 a.m. on April 9, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of West Phillip Avenue after it was reported that a woman at the residence had been shot at.
The victim told responding officers that Keys, who had previously lived in Iowa but did not have a permanent address at the time of the shooting, was staying at the same residence as her and was acting erratically and paranoid throughout the night. Keys had a hunch that the victim “put money on her head” and told a hit person or persons where Keys was located.
The victim used a phone to call for assistance in dealing with Keys and, at that point, Keys became confrontational with the victim inside the residence, brandished a handgun and started to shoot at the victim, according to an affidavit.
The victim was not struck by gunfire, so she ran out of the residence with Keys trailing and continuing to point the gun at her, she said.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from inside the residence, which showed Keys shooting at the woman in a kitchen. Footage also conveyed the victim running away from Keys while Keys chased her with a gun.
The victim was able to get to a neighboring house and took refuge there until police arrived. Keys, meanwhile, left the scene and was the subject of a search by law enforcement for nearly 2½ hours until she was apprehended at the Norfolk Public Library without incident.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Keys suffers from severe mental illness that often leads her to believe that people are trying to hurt or kill her. Keys’ mindset was not stable on the morning of the shooting, Hartner said, and she had expressed gratitude that the victim was not hurt.
The deputy public defender asked Johnson not to exceed a 10-year sentence for Keys and requested a sentence that would allow Keys to be on parole for a lengthy period of time after having addressed some of her psychiatric needs in prison.
Keys, brought to tears at Friday’s hearing, read a letter to the judge saying she was sorry to the victim and to others who were in the residence at the time.
Mental illness is what led to the shooting, Keys said, and the six months she has spent in jail have helped her understand the severity of her actions.
“I feel failed by the system and truly believe I should have never been allowed to purchase a firearm,” she said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he understands why the victim thought she was going to die.
“I can think of little scarier than having someone chasing you down and shooting at you,” he said.
Kiernan recommended that Keys’ sentence not exceed 10 years, a part of the plea bargain prosecutors agreed to in part because of Keys’ mental illness. But mental health issues don’t excuse Keys’ actions, he said.
Johnson said he took into account Keys’ mental health overlays, as well as her remorse, but the judge also noted that there was evidence to suggest a substantial likelihood that Keys would reoffend.
“It would be of little consolation to the victim had you shot and killed her,” Johnson said.
Keys’ sentence includes 6 to 10 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and 2 to 2½ years each for attempted-second-degree assault and terroristic threats, with each count to be served at the same time.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following:
Theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 46, O’Neill, $1,000, costs.
Unlawful intrusion
— Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 29, 1000 N. First St., $2,500, costs.
Driving during revocation
— Jacqueline L. Figueroa, 36, Columbus, $3,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Leon D. Christiansen, 62, Madison County Jail, 634 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 185 days served, costs.
Burglary, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Eirene E. Waite, 58, 512 Hastings Ave., failed to appear. Johnson revoked Waite’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Postrelease supervision violation for third-degree assault of a health care professional, terroristic threats
— Sevon Lyonz, 27, Lincoln, failed to appear. Johnson ordered for a warrant to be issued for Lyonz’s arrest and set his bond at $20,000.
Postrelease supervision violation for terroristic threats
— Rafael Ramirez, 20, Madison County Jail, 180 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Cory D. Sanders, 35, Madison County Jail, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 103 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— John Lewis, 60, 810 S. Second St., $1,000, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.