STANTON — A former Norfolk woman was handed down a lengthy prison sentence on Monday in Stanton County District Court for two felony convictions.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 26-year-old Tausha Whitman to 10 to 15 years for possession of methamphetamine (10 to 28 grams) with intent to deliver, a Class 1D felony, and 2 to 3 years for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The sentences were ordered to be served one after the other.
Whitman was serving a term of postrelease supervision when she was arrested in Stanton County on Aug. 12, 2021.
About 9 p.m. that day, a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle driving westbound on Highway 275 near Pilger. A records check showed that the owner and driver of the vehicle had a warrant for her arrest, so the deputy initiated a traffic stop. Whitman, who provided a false name during the stop, also was discovered to have a warrant.
After Whitman exited the vehicle, the deputy noticed a handgun and a large bag of suspected methamphetamine inside a purse on the seat where Whitman had been sitting. A search of Whitman’s purse led to the discovery of 252 grams of meth (about 8.9 ounces).
The meth was packaged for sales and included a 4-ounce bulk package and four separate 1-ounce baggies, according to an affidavit supporting Whitman’s arrest.
In addition, the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol in Whitman’s possession contained a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber. The firearm was learned to have been stolen out of Omaha. Whitman is a convicted felon, meaning she is forbidden from possessing any firearm or illegal weapon.
As part of a plea deal agreed upon on March 7, the Stanton County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In court on Monday, Brad Ewalt, Whitman’s attorney, told Kube that Whitman was acting as a “middle person” — that she was under the direction of her then-boyfriend and had connections in Norfolk that made it easy for her to deal meth.
“I will note that her boyfriend who she was involved with has federal changes,” Ewalt said. “It appears to me from talking to Ms. Whitman and reviewing reports that Ms. Whitman was more of the runner on this thing. … Her boyfriend was the mastermind; he sent her out here and gave her a gun, knowing that she would need protection with that much methamphetamine.”
The meth charge, being a Class 1D felony, carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years in prison, so probation wasn’t on the table for Whitman. Ewalt requested for Kube to sentence her to the minimum, asking him to consider his argument that she wasn’t the person who orchestrated the drug deals.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli asked Kube to note that Whitman had previously failed at the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program and committed crimes while under court-ordered supervision.
Kube asked Whitman, who is also facing a postrelease supervision violation in Madison County, “What’s been going on?”
“I don’t really have an answer,” she said. “I was self-medicating and got involved with people out of my league and went to Omaha.”
Whitman attributed her crimes to a combination of fueling her addiction and hanging around with the wrong people. Kube told her that defendants tell him regularly that it’s easy to access meth in Northeast Nebraska, namely in Norfolk and Stanton. People like Whitman, he said, play a key role in meth’s accessibility in the area.
“A lot of people will tell me, ‘I’ve just got to get out of Norfolk,’ ” Kube said. “So when someone like yourself is found, and you have a lot of meth on you, that’s indicative that you're part of the problem supplying this area with this meth. That’s obviously not the best situation.”
Whitman, when asked if she’d like to speak before being sentenced, thanked the judge for giving her the opportunity to seek treatment. Whitman had pleaded guilty to charges that carried up to a total of 100 years in prison, and she failed to appear in court in February. But Kube allowed a previously set bond to continue at $20,000 so that Whitman could continue treatment leading up to her sentencing.
“It’s been a long road, and I’m ready for it to be over so I can do something different in my life,” Whitman told Kube. “You’ve given me a lot of opportunities, and I appreciate that.”
Kube was in a position to hand down a significant prison sentence, and he did exactly that.
“This type of a crime doesn’t lend itself to probation, and I’m not sure I’d give you probation even if it did,” he said. “I just think you have to get to a point to where you have to figure out if you do want something different. Only you can make that determination; it’s going to be up to you.”
Whitman must serve 7½ years before she becomes eligible for parole and 10 years before she is eligible for mandatory release. She was given credit for 96 days served.
After Whitman was sentenced, a woman who was in the courtroom in support of Whitman expressed her discontent with Kube’s sentence.
As Kube was still speaking, the woman could be heard asking a law enforcement officer, “What happened to the mandatory 3 years she was supposed to get?”
The woman started walking toward the front of the courtroom when Whitman, who at the time was walking out of the courtroom, told her, “Not right now. Please don’t do this.”
The authority appeared to motion the woman out of the courtroom, to which she replied, “I’m out of here. Don’t you worry about it.”
Others were scheduled to appear for sentencing on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jonathan E. Blekis Sr., 36, Lodi, California, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, tampering with physical evidence
— Andrew R. Paulsen, 34, Tilden, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with incarceration term already served, costs.