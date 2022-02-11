MADISON — An ex-employee of the Norfolk Regional Center who has been charged with sexual abuse of a former patient said the alleged victim should be impeached as a witness.
Suzy Milne, 49, appeared in Madison County District Court on Thursday over Zoom video for a pre-trial hearing. She was charged in February 2021 with first- and second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person as the result of allegations that she was having an inappropriate relationship with a regional center patient in 2017 and 2018.
The Norfolk Regional Center typically houses convicted sex offenders who are ordered by judges to be held at such facilities for treatment. The man, who is not being named because he is an alleged victim, resided at the regional center over two stints, both of which while Milne was employed as a compliance specialist. Milne was terminated in April 2018.
Milne is represented by Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Hartner and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith stipulated to certain evidence being adduced in the presence of a jury at trial without a ruling from a judge.
Both parties, with Milne’s consent, agreed that evidence and testimony involving alleged patterns of behavior by Milne during and after she was employed at the regional center could be stipulated at trial. Additionally, apparent statements made by Milne to a former partner of hers also will be allowed as evidence at trial.
District Judge James Kube, citing the agreement made by the prosecution and defense, sustained the stipulation arrangement. Other potential evidence the prosecution may want to present at trial, such as tampering allegations, would have to be ruled upon by Kube before trial.
Milne has alleged at multiple court hearings that she has to “stay in hiding” out of fear of actions she believes could be taken by the alleged victim, who no longer receives in-patient care at a psychiatric facility.
Toward the end of her hearing on Thursday, Milne told the judge she wanted to bring up a concern. She alleged that a subpoena was issued Jan. 31 on the alleged victim, whose address is listed in Omaha, and still hadn’t been served as of Thursday.
“Because of (the Sex Offender Commitment Act), that should’ve been impossible,” she said. “After 72 hours, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department should have notified and activated the warrant system that stands for SOCA. So, (the alleged victim) has successfully eluded law enforcement for 11 days.
“He is listed as a dangerous sex offender, and they have no way of knowing where he is right now. That should immediately issue a warrant for his arrest in violation of his registry.”
Further, Milne said, if the man is unable to abide by the laws of his sex offender registry, that should warrant an impeachment of him as a witness for the prosecution.
Smith said the alleged victim had not yet been served a subpoena and that he has remained cooperative with the county attorney’s office. If there was any sex offender commitment violation, Smith said, that’s an issue that would have to be addressed and then reported by law enforcement.
The county attorney said the alleged victim was initially going to appear over Zoom on Thursday, but scheduling conflicts didn’t allow him to do so. Smith said it wouldn’t be necessary for the man to appear in court until his testimony is needed at a pre-trial motions hearing or at trial itself. But Milne doubled down on her statement.
“The issue isn’t that he didn’t appear,” she said. “It’s that we’re unable to serve him with a subpoena. And if that goes beyond 72 hours, he’s eluding law enforcement, which is a violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act. … I realize that’s a separate issue, but if he’s a dangerous person, that’s the reason I stay in hiding. If he’s eluding the prosecutors for 11 days, what else is he doing and what is he capable of?”
Milne added that a possible violation of sex offender registry is a public safety issue that should be addressed regardless of what her case is. Prosecutors from Madison and Douglas counties, plus Douglas County law enforcement, should be looking for the man, she said. Smith disagreed.
“Actually, he’s never eluded me,” Smith said. “Each and every time I’ve wanted to talk to him, I’ve been able to.”
Kube said if the need arises for either a charge to be filed against the man or if there is a request for a warrant to be issued, that would be an issue that needs to be communicated by the county attorney.
“And if that should happen, I will definitely address that matter,” the judge told Milne. “It has not come to my attention from the county attorney that that’s necessary. Although I appreciate your concern and your comments made today, I’m not going to be issuing a bench warrant at this time.”
Milne’s charges are Class 2A and 3A felonies, punishable by up to a total of 23 years in prison.
Nebraska revised statutes state that a charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a protected individual is warranted when an individual unlawfully subjects a protected individual to sexual penetration. Second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person is when a person subjects a protected person to unlawful sexual contact.
Milne has been free on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Her trial, which Smith said would last about two days, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 8.