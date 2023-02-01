MADISON — A Norfolk woman was held in contempt of court Tuesday when she repeatedly left a Madison County courtroom and slammed the door open against a wall upon exiting.
Norma B. Hernandez, 20, Norfolk, was sentenced to an extra day in the county jail by Judge Michael Long after she received two 45-day jail sentences for two misdemeanors — third-degree assault and attempted obstructing of a police officer.
As Hernandez was exiting the courtroom with a sheriff’s deputy, she slammed the door open. That prompted Long to order her back into the courtroom.
The judge told Hernandez not to leave the courtoom like that again and told her to conduct herself like a “lady.” Hernandez said she would, only to repeat the action, resulting in the judge again ordering her to return to the courtroom.
This time, Long said he was going to find her in contempt of court. He told her that he would give her a day in jail and another day in jail for each time she repeated the action.
The third time she left the courtroom, the deputy escorting her out reminded her not to slam open the court door. The door did not slam open the third time, but it did appear there may have been some profanity, but it was unclear who said it.
Hernandez had appeared in court with Megan Hoins, deputy public defender. Hernandez had been given credit for one day in jail.
Before sentencing, Long asked Hernandez to quit turning around and trying to talk to family members who were seated in the courtroom.
Long also noted her previous brushes with the law and asked if she detected a pattern. That pattern was related to anger issues, the judge told her after she did not answer initially.