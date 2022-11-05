MADISON — A Norfolk woman could be sentenced to prison after she was convicted of felony driving under the influence on Friday.
Jayde Bomar, 34, pleaded guilty to the repeat DUI offense and, as part of a plea agreement, had a misdemeanor child abuse charge dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors will not recommend a specific punishment at Bomar’s sentencing. She could face up to 3 years in prison.
Late on the night of Jan. 12, a child called Norfolk police and expressed concern for Bomar’s safety, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. The child suspected Bomar was under the influence after Bomar reportedly had slurred speech during a phone conversation.
Three children — ages 11, 6 and 1 — were at Bomar’s home without parental supervision.
Officers responded to the residence where the children were at and awaited Bomar’s arrival at the house. Bomar showed up at the home in a vehicle several minutes after police arrived, according to an affidavit.
Bomar had slurred speech, slowed movement and difficulty keeping balance. A strong odor of alcohol also was emitting from Bomar, police said.
The officer requested for Bomar to walk toward a police cruiser for a DUI investigation, but she refused to comply with commands and walked away from officers multiple times.
After refusing to do any field sobriety maneuvers, Bomar also would not submit to a preliminary breath test. She used her teeth to block a breath test tube, according to the affidavit, providing a minimal, insufficient breath sample.
Bomar was later asked to supply a breath sample for a Datamaster test in which she initially refused and then later provided small bursts of breath, mostly insufficient for a reading. A partial sample did yield a result of .395 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, about five times the legal limit for driving.
Bomar also was convicted of DUI in 2012 and 2019.
District Judge Mark Johnson will sentence Bomar on Friday, Feb. 17.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit kidnapping
— Rosario R. Betancourt-Garcia, 56, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, did not appear personally but was represented by his attorney, Brad Montag. Betancourt-Garcia had a hearing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3.
Possession of cocaine
— Oscar Hernandez, 23, Madison, pleaded guilty. Hernandez was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew R. Jung, 38, 805 S. Ninth St., tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Jung’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Evan Ruiz, 24, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., pleaded guilty.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 31, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Insurance fraud ($500-$1,500)
— Dustin R. Meyer, 33, Tilden, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Maurice D. Taylor, 59, Nebraska State Penitentiary, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (refusal of test), failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 52, Norfolk, did not appear but was granted a continuance of her pretrial at the request of her attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Cruel mistreatment of an animal, third-degree assault, third-degree assault
— Fabian I. Veliz, 35, Madison, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Veliz’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta A. Wheeler, 54, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Violation of a domestic abuse protection order — second offense, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, child abuse
— Abraham Zarate, 39, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, had her arraignment continued to Friday, Dec. 16.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted sex offender registration violation
— Curtis R. Dubray, 44, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges. Johnson sentenced Dubray to 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and gave him credit for 43 days served.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional, assault by mutual consent
— Silas N. Grey, 25, Reception and Treatment Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of MDMA
— Solomon E. Partee, 34, Madison County Jail, had a request to reduce his bond denied.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Ali J. Kroeker, 36, Central City, had her arraignment continued to Friday, Dec. 16.
Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, Holt County Jail, had a request to reduce his bond denied.