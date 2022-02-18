MADISON — A Norfolk woman was convicted on Thursday of assault stemming from an incident in which she attacked a man with a wooden chair.
Sherina Good Voice Elk, 26, appeared before District Judge James Kube on Thursday and pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault as part of a plea agreement.
Good Voice Elk had initially been charged with second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Third-degree domestic assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor, so Good Voice Elk now faces up to a year in prison.
The Norfolk woman was charged with assault last month after police were called to a north Norfolk apartment complex in reference to a welfare check. Dispatch had advised that a woman could be heard over the phone screaming inside the residence.
When police arrived, both Good Voice Elk and a man answered the door, according to a probable-cause affidavit. After the two were separated, the man told law enforcement that he and Good Voice Elk had gotten into an argument over the man’s job.
The argument escalated to a physical altercation, and Good Voice Elk grabbed a wooden chair and struck the man with it multiple times. The man had several scratches, redness and swelling throughout his upper body, according to police.
The victim told police he was in pain and believed that his arm was broken at the time, the affidavit said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that Good Voice Elk later admitted to police that she had hit the man with the chair. She also admitted to trying to push the man out the apartment window using the chair, Kiernan said.
Good Voice Elk had been housed at the Madison County Jail since her Jan. 1 arrest. Her attorney, Chelsey Hartner of the Madison County Public Defender’s Office, requested a bond reduction on Good Voice Elk’s behalf so that she could return to work until her sentencing. Good Voice Elk’s bond had been set at $25,000, with 10% required for release.
Hartner said Good Voice Elk would be able to coordinate living arrangements in Norfolk and possibly return to her job if she posted bond. She asked for Kube to set bond at 10% of $2,000 or $3,000.
Kiernan didn’t object to some reduction in Good Voice Elk’s bond, but, citing Good Voice Elk’s admission of guilt, Kiernan objected to the reduction Hartner requested.
“The facts are still the same as when the court set the bond,” he said.
Kube then lowered Good Voice Elk’s bond to 10% of $3,000 and added a bond condition that forbids Good Voice Elk from having direct or indirect contact with the victim.
The Norfolk woman will be sentenced on Thursday, April 14. An agreement as to the length or type of sentence was not made by legal counsel.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for arraignments, pretrials and bond hearings on Thursday on the following charges:
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Ryan J. Fester, 29, Madison County Jail, denied the alleged violation. His bond, which had been set at 10% of $5,000, was reduced to a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Probation violation for obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation
— Tori M. Wooters, 26, Madison County Jail, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Destiny Hixson, 26, Madison County Jail, admitted to both violations.
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), failure to appear
— Courtland M. Grant, 40, Dakota County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for driving while license revoked from DUI, attempted driving while license revoked from DUI, attempted false reporting
— Gwen R. Howard, 49, 910 W. Park Ave., admitted to violating her probation.
Attempted second-degree assault
— Daniel L. Luken, 29, Madison County Jail, was denied a request for a bond reduction from 10% of $10,000 to a personal recognizance bond.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Paul S. Kerley 51, 409 S. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Robert A. Laney, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Driving while license revoked from DUI
— Luis J. Morales, 30, 205 E. Klug Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, probation violation for criminal impersonation, failure to appear
— Martin J. Santiago Jr., 24, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Postrelease supervision violation for assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Lochlan J. Simonson, 19, Madison County Jail, admitted to violating his postrelease supervision. His bond was reduced from 10% of $20,000 to 10% of $10,000.