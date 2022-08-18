MADISON — A woman who fired several shots in the direction of another woman in April pleaded guilty to a trio of charges on Wednesday and now faces up to a 26-year prison sentence.
Maxine Keys, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and terroristic threats in exchange for the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissing one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Keys had previously faced 5 to 76 years in prison.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence that would not exceed 10 years as part of the plea bargain.
About 7:40 a.m. on April 9, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of West Phillip Avenue after it was reported that a woman at the residence had been shot at.
The victim told responding officers that Keys, who had previously lived in Iowa but did not have a permanent address at the time of the shooting, had been staying at the same residence as her and was acting erratically and paranoid throughout the night. Keys had a hunch that the victim “put money on her head” and told a hit person or persons where Keys was located.
The victim used a phone to call for assistance in dealing with Keys and, at that point, Keys became confrontational with the victim inside the residence, brandished a handgun and started to shoot at the victim, according to an affidavit.
The victim was not struck by gunfire, so she ran out of the residence with Keys trailing and continuing to point the gun at her, she said.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from inside the residence, which shows Keys shooting at the woman in a kitchen. Footage also shows the victim running away from Keys while Keys chased her with a gun.
The victim was able to get to a neighboring house and took refuge there until police arrived. Keys, meanwhile, left the scene and was the subject of a search by law enforcement for nearly 2½ hours until she was apprehended at the Norfolk Public Library without incident. The Norfolk Police Division, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol all were involved in the search for Keys.
Kiernan said Keys was in possession of a handgun when she was arrested.
District Judge Mark Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation report to be prepared and scheduled Keys’ sentencing for Friday, Oct. 21. Keys has been held at the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond since her arrest.