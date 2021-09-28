MADISON — A Norfolk woman faces up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault on Monday in district court.
Jessica Samano, 27, was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault and false reporting stemming from an April incident near Norfolk. Attempted first-degree sexual assault is a Class 2A felony.
Samano agreed to plead no contest on Monday and was subsequently found guilty by Judge James Kube. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, detailed the April incident in which Samano used a sex toy worn around her waist to penetrate another woman inside a car.
According to Kiernan, Samano was driving a vehicle around the Norfolk area on April 20 with a woman in the passenger seat. Instead of driving the passenger to their planned location, Samano drove the victim to a secluded area near the edge of Norfolk city limits and parked in an area with little light.
Shortly after parking the vehicle, Samano pushed the victim’s head against the passenger side window and held it there, Kiernan said. With her free hand, Samano then pulled down the victim’s pants, as well as her own, exposing the sex toy. Samano then started penetrating the victim with the apparatus while the victim reportedly told her to stop.
Samano then repositioned the victim so she was on her back in the front passenger seat. The victim reportedly hit Samano multiple times in an attempt to stop the assault, Kiernan said.
“But (Samano) managed to reposition the victim in the car and hit her on the side of the head, causing her to stop resisting,” Kiernan said. “... The penetration went on for several minutes before the defendant finished.”
After the incident occurred, Kiernan said, Samano told the victim that if she reported what had happened, harm would come to her or her family.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Samano then drove the victim to a residence of one of the victim’s friends and sped off once the victim exited the car. The victim told police she was in such pain that it was a “long time” before she was able to sit down.
An advocacy center nurse reported that the victim had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, as well as bruising on the side of her face.
Kiernan said the victim had resided in Norfolk for only a few days before the incident.
After Kube found Samano guilty, Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, requested a bond reduction on Samano’s behalf. Samano’s bond had been set at $100,000, with 10% required for release; Hartner requested that Kube lower Samano’s bond to 10% of $50,000.
Hartner said if Samano were to bond out, she could reside with her mother in the area or at a treatment center in Norfolk.
Kiernan objected to the bond reduction, citing the seriousness of the conviction, a Class 2A felony.
“This was a violent assault, and I believe the bond is set appropriately,” he said.
Kube then continued Samano’s bond at 10% of $100,000. Samano also has pending charges in Lancaster County, according to court documents. She has been housed at the Madison County Jail since her arrest less than a week after the assault.
Others appeared on the following charges Monday:
Driving while license revoked from DUI
— Severo Hernandez, 59, 508 Hastings Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear when on bail, possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams), criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 39, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 20, motioned to continue pretrial for a competency hearing.
Theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499), theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Landon M. Batenhorst, 27, 2100 Clearfield Drive, pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana (more than one pound), obstructing a peace officer
— Dalton G. Baxter, 25, Lincoln, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Kevin Boettger, tested positive for methamphetamine and was remanded to the custody of the Madison County sheriff.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 23, 1500 S. Fourth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, resisting arrest
— Victor G. Burkholder, 41, 1001 W. Michigan Ave., pleaded guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams)
— Esaul J. Castillo, 42, Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 37, 300 N. Oak St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Third-degree domestic assault, driving while revoked from DUI
— Joshua K. Gennrich, 40, Pilger, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Michael E. Heesch, 46, Garretson, South Dakota, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Dawn Heller, 38, Plainview, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Delivery of methamphetamine — three counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Spencer R. Johnson, 42, 408 ½ W. Omaha Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child, false reporting
— Juan Juan Lucas, 20, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999), driving during revocation
— Jack J. McGuire, 35, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded guilty to both charges.
First-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person
— Suzy A. Milne, 48, Omaha, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — second offense, attempted possession of buprenorphine
— Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Ashley M. Ramirez, 33, 608 Cedar Ave., No. 25, motioned to continue pretrial.
Ignition interlock violation
— Nicholas G. Regnier, 34, Creston, pleaded guilty.
Revocation of probation for possession of methadone hydrochloride with intent to distribute
— Christopher A. Brown, 26, Pierce, was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams)
— David R. Clements, 60, 216 W. Monroe Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of testosterone
— Jeffrey Deboer, 60, Omaha, failure to appear.
Attempted delivery of marijuana — two counts, assault by strangulation, attempted false imprisonment
— Devin D. Delgado, 25, 302 N. 14th St., pleaded guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Lee J. Hill, 33, 707 S. Fifth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jessica Holmes, 35, Linn, Kansas, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Assault by strangulation
— Teddy W. Kramp, 30, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Second-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a peace officer
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 22, 609 S. 18th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual assault, intentional child abuse, theft, flight to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon — two counts, failure to appear when on bail — four counts
— Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with physical evidence
— Dylon W. Sickels, 29, 111 N. Ninth St., failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Revocation of probation for possession of psilocybin
— Antwyan S. Wright, 22, Omaha, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Ronald G. Zephier, 18, Rescue Mission, tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine; custody remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Revocation of probation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Opal E. Lehmann, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty.