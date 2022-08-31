A Norfolk woman who has a trio of DUI convictions was charged last week with a quintet of felonies in connection with a purported drunken pursuit involving children.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint on Aug. 26 charging Shannon Boyd, 33, with fourth-offense driving under the influence — refusal to submit to a chemical test, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, child abuse, driving during revocation and flight to avoid arrest.
Boyd’s charges surfaced as the result of a series of alleged incidents on Aug. 13. About 2:40 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance in the 1000 block of South Fourth Street, according to an affidavit. One of the people involved was believed to be Boyd.
As police approached the residence, an officer said he heard tires squealing from an area behind the residence in an alley. The officer noticed an SUV driving out of the alley before speeding past his police cruiser, he said.
The SUV, allegedly driven by Boyd, had the driver’s side window rolled down, so the officer yelled at Boyd to stop, but to no avail. The vehicle continued west on Michigan Avenue, and the officer turned his cruiser around and attempted to catch up to the SUV, according to police. At that point, a second officer communicated that Boyd was believed to be under the influence and had two children with her inside the SUV.
From several blocks away, the officer said he saw the SUV take a sharp turn north onto South 11th Street. The SUV eventually stopped near the intersection of 11th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, where the officer caught up to the vehicle.
As the officer approached the SUV, he said, he noticed Boyd taking two children — both about 3 years old — out of the vehicle. Boyd was told she was under arrest, and the officer ordered her to place her hands behind her back. But Boyd allegedly refused to cooperate and ultimately had to be placed on the ground to be handcuffed.
Police observed that the vehicle had no child safety seats inside it, nor did it have an ignition interlock device installed. Boyd previously had her driver’s license revoked and was ordered to operate a motor vehicle only if she had an interlock installed.
Boyd, who reportedly showed signs of impairment, took a preliminary breath that indicated a blood alcohol content of .128. Police said Boyd refused to submit to a post-arrest chemical breath test.
Court records show that Boyd had three DUI convictions within the last 15 years, the last of which was in 2013. Boyd was sentenced to 12 to 18 months in prison for her last DUI conviction.
County Judge Michael Long set Boyd’s bond at $100,000 on Aug. 15. Boyd posted 10% of her bond the next day and was released from jail.
If she is convicted on all charges, Boyd would face up to a 29-year prison sentence. She is scheduled to appear in county court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.