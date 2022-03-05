MADISON — A Norfolk woman who tried starting an apartment on fire last fall in hopes of her then-boyfriend burning inside was convicted Friday on multiple charges in district court.
Rita Diedrich, 44, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 following a disturbance at an eastern Norfolk apartment complex.
Responding officers had been advised that a woman, later identified as Diedrich, was attempting to light the inside of the apartment on fire, and that she was armed with a knife. At the scene, officers observed Diedrich and a man inside the apartment involved in a physical altercation, with Diedrich in possession of a kitchen knife.
Law enforcement also observed smoke and could smell it coming from inside the apartment, according to an affidavit supporting Diedrich’s arrest. The man told police that Diedrich, who was his girlfriend and had lived with him for about two months, attempted to light the apartment on fire using the stovetop after the couple split.
Diedrich used several plastic bottles and her own purse as kindling, the man said, which was later corroborated after police found numerous burnt items inside the apartment.
After Diedrich was transported to the Norfolk city jail, she agreed to speak with officers and told them that she had placed various items on the running stovetop. She acknowledged that doing so would start a fire and told police that she “wanted him to burn in the apartment.”
In court Friday, Diedrich pleaded guilty to charges of attempted first-degree arson, criminal mischief and third-degree assault as part of a plea agreement. Included in the agreement is that the Madison County Attorney’s Office will recommend 11 months in the county jail for the attempted arson conviction, 11 months in jail for third-degree assault and 3 months in jail for criminal mischief.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the county attorney’s office would recommend that each sentence be served consecutively. If District Judge Mark Johnson follows the state’s recommendation at sentencing, Diedrich would have to serve a 25-month sentence in the Madison County Jail before any good time is calculated.
Kiernan said in court that Diedrich and the man had recently broken up and that Diedrich had not been authorized to enter the man’s apartment.
Earlier that morning, Kiernan said, Diedrich broke the man’s apartment window. The Norfolk woman did not have a key to the apartment, so she smashed a window to make entry, he said.
Kiernan also detailed Diedrich’s attempt to light the man’s apartment on fire and her admission to police that she wanted the man to burn inside.
“Does that sound about right?” Johnson asked Diedrich. She agreed with the details of Kiernan’s explanation through court-certified interpreter Caden Tait.
Johnson then found Diedrich guilty of each crime in the complaint filed against her and ordered a presentence investigation report to be prepared. She faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree arson, up to 1 year in jail for assault and up to 3 months for criminal mischief.
The judge scheduled Diedrich’s sentencing for Friday, May 20. She has been housed at the Madison County Jail since the day of her arrest pending the posting of 10% of a $10,000 bond.
Others appeared before Johnson on Friday on the following charges:
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 28, 901 S. 16th St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 28, 601 E. Braasch Ave., pleaded guilty.
Driving during revocation
— Christopher J. Church, 35, Aurora, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Angela R. Flores, 44, Norfolk, pleaded guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), first-degree criminal trespassing
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 32, Bellevue, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Resisting arrest
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 28, 601 S. Second St., pleaded guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Jodi R. Hastings, 37, 914 Elm Ave., pleaded no contest.
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device
— Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, pleaded guilty.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Marvel Jones, 63, 1700 N. Victory Road, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, driving under the influence
— Kyle C. Kirstine, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, O’Neill, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, O’Neill, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 20, 1121 McIntosh Road, No. 105, pleaded guilty.
Attempted terroristic threats, driving under the influence
— Juan Tarce Aguilar, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest to both charges.
Burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine
— Eirene E. Waite, 57, 512 Hastings Ave., pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Terroristic threats
— Ethan P. Kitto, 43, Madison County Jail, was denied a request for a bond reduction from 10% of $7,500 to 10% of $3,000 or less.
Appearing before Judge James Kube were Suzy Milne of Omaha and Lindsay Johnson of Norfolk.
Milne waived her right to a jury trial and chose to have a trial to the bench. She is charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person. Her trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 15.
Johnson, who is charged with second-degree assault and child abuse, has a jury trial that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 8.