STANTON — A Beatrice woman is awaiting trial in Stanton County on multiple felony charges, one of which involves her alleged possession of numerous financial transaction devices belonging to several other people.
Megan Cooper, 33, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices, identity fraud, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Her charges resulted from a traffic stop on Highway 275 in Stanton County on Jan. 6.
A reckless driver had been called in by another driver, according to an affidavit. A Stanton County deputy later located the called-in vehicle, which also had a broken headlight.
During a traffic stop, the deputy smelled marijuana and found drugs in the driver’s pocket. The driver also admitted to having smoked earlier and said the only marijuana in the vehicle was that of which was in his pocket.
But after asking the passengers to exit the vehicle, the deputy discovered a rolled blunt with marijuana in the driver’s side door. Marijuana also was found in the door handle near the blunt.
Further, a digital scale and burned straw consistent with drug usage were found.
Cooper, one of the passengers who was asked to exit the vehicle, asked if she could take her purse with her. The deputy asked Cooper to leave her purse in the vehicle.
In Cooper’s purse, according to the affidavit, was a shard of suspected methamphetamine and 12 financial transaction devices belonging to six people. Also found were four Social Security cards, five identification cards and a birth certificate, all of which allegedly belonged to other people.
Cooper agreed to speak with the deputy and reportedly said she was asked to pick up the credit cards for a friend who left them at her house.
Frederick Bartell, Cooper’s attorney, asked District Judge James Kube to reduce Cooper’s bond, which had been set at $20,000. Bond for Cooper had previously been reduced from $50,000 in county court.
Bartell said plea negotiations with potentially reduced charges were being discussed. He added that Cooper, who is being held at the Antelope County Jail, would seek substance abuse treatment upon her potential release from jail.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli objected to a bond reduction, saying that at least one of the victims in Cooper’s case lost a significant amount of money. Kube continued Cooper’s bond at $20,000.
As Cooper’s charges stand, she would face up to 23 years of imprisonment. She is scheduled to appear in court next in April.
ALSO CHARGED in connection to the same traffic stop is 23-year-old Britney Hovendick, also of Beatrice.
The Stanton County deputy allegedly located 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine on Hovendick’s person, which, according to the affidavit, has a street value of $1,080 to $1,800.
Hovendick is charged with possession of 10 to 27 grams of meth with intent to deliver — a Class 1D felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison — in addition to possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. She pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Hovendick, who also is being held at the Antelope County Jail, is scheduled to appear next in April.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges stemming from incidents investigated by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office:
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams) with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Michelle D. Ellenberger, 38, Pierce, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Burglary, theft ($0-$500) — third offense, second-degree criminal trespass, no operator’s license
— Brad D. Tuttle, 55, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Aiding and abetting theft, driving under suspension, criminal mischief
— Justin Coolidge, 26, 1809 N. Eastwood St., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Aiding and abetting theft, driving under suspension
— Allyssa Gragg, 21, 1809 N. Eastwood St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking
— Justin A. Robinson, 42, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Attempted violation of a drug tax stamp
— Dalton E. Kolar, 24, Laurel, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Michael A. Paris, 35, 2000 W. Madison Ave., did not appear due to illness. A motion to continue his pretrial was sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Matt E. Peyton, 47, Stanton, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
— Victoria M. Watkins, 32, 910 W. Park Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Assault by strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault
— Elliot B. Anderson, 24, Antelope County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, muffler system violation
— Kenneth W. Smith, 45, Osmond, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Additionally, defendants were sentenced for the following:
Delivery of marijuana
— Richard C. Brachle, 26, Randolph, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 30 days to be served immediately, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, speeding
— Kelsey L. Gray, 29, Omaha, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 4 days served, $310, costs.