High-volume traffic this time of year has led to an increase in fatal car crashes across the state, presenting a stark reminder for Nebraskans to be cautious on the road.
As of June 24, 25 people across the state had been killed in fatal crashes since the beginning of the month compared to 14 in May. The second week of June alone saw 15 people killed along Nebraska roadways.
Two of those fatal crashes occurred in Northeast Nebraska along Highway 275 near Scribner and Neligh on consecutive days, claiming the lives of seven people.
With summer being the prime time to travel, an influx of traffic on highways and interstates is always expected, said Capt. Dain Hicks, commander of Troop B of the Nebraska State Patrol. Because of the higher volume of traffic this time of year, Hicks said, accidents are more likely to happen. But, he said, they’re often preventable.
“You’ve got the propensity of more people on the road, which makes more people apt to get in accidents because you have more numbers,” Hicks said. “But the most common distractions — cell phone, other passengers, radio — can wait.”
In the last 10 years, Nebraska has averaged about 223 fatalities on roadways annually, or about 18.5 per month, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Data shows that fatality accidents spike during the summer months.
Between June and September — the busiest months on Nebraska roadways — the state has averaged about 23 fatalities monthly over the last decade. That’s compared to an average of 16 per month the rest of the year.
Data shows that July, June, August and September, respectively, are the highest volume traffic months in Nebraska.
More traffic subsequently leads to an uptick in major accidents, but seat belt use, Hicks said, can make a substantial difference in the effort to shrink the number of fatalities on roadways across the state.
“The statistics prove that wearing a seat belt keeps you with the vehicle. Not being tied to that vehicle is what causes secondary impacts,” Hicks said. “If the vehicle comes to a stop and you’re not with the vehicle, you stay in motion. All the safety features are tied into you being in that seat when the accident occurs.”
Hicks said he was rear ended on multiple occasions last year while inside his patrol vehicle with his seat belt on. Vehicles are manufactured with features, he said, that are designed to protect a driver where they are sitting. Those added features won’t work to one’s benefit if they elect not to wear a seat belt, he said.
Seat belts — when used — reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passenger car occupants by 45% and light truck occupants by 60%, according to NDOT.
From 2004 to 2019, the state had 5,812 fatality accidents. About 67% of those people killed were not wearing seat belts. Of those not wearing seat belts, about a fourth of them were thrown from the vehicle upon impact. Observed seat belt usage in Nebraska typically hovers around 80% yearly.
“The survivability rate — and I think you can take it as a common sense approach — as soon as I am removed from that area where I’m supposed to be belted in, my chances of survival start to diminish,” Hicks said. “All those factors of you not being buckled in are just compounding what occurred at that accident for you as the driver or passenger in that vehicle.”
Troop B, which covers a 33,000 square-mile area across 23 counties in Northeast Nebraska, saw 374 roadway fatalities from 2011-2020, or about 17% of Nebraska crash fatalities in that timeframe. The population of counties in that area is about 11% of Nebraska’s 1.9 million people.
A key component in reducing fatality numbers, according to Hicks, is visibility of patrol officers on state highways.
“Visibility is important, and being seen is just a general reminder for motorists to drive safely,” Hicks said. “There will be times where you stop at a stoplight and look across the intersection and people will see a uniformed car or officer and think, ‘I’ve got to put my seat belt on.’ It's similar to when you’re coming over a hill and you see a trooper pulling somebody over. What do you do? You look down (at your speedometer) and slow down.”
Hicks said Troop B’s 30 uniformed patrol officers spend a bulk of their time safeguarding area highways. Highways 81, 275, 30 and 20 are some of the major corridors through the area that warrant heavier patrol, he said.
Higher traffic volume through the summer is inevitable, but the simple decision to wear a seat belt is shown to make a major difference, Hicks said. That difference often comes down to life or death.
Nearly every driver knows the potential consequences of not wearing a seat belt, he said, but hundreds of thousands of people across the state still choose to forgo buckling up. Some people think their drive is short enough not to wear one, some think a major accident won’t happen to them and others think wearing a seat belt does them more harm than good, he said.
"The statistics are there. Wearing a seat belt significantly increases your chances at survival,” Hicks said. “It’s a big decision — one that people can end up thanking themselves for, or one that’s pretty regrettable.”