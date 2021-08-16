Wisner woman runs to keep young

WISNER — Mary Lou Beeson of Wisner wasn’t afraid of getting older, but when she turned 39, she asked herself what she could do to keep from getting old.
So she put on her running shoes.
The year was 1975 and she’s been running ever since, including today, when she’s 85.
When the mother of six sons first asked herself that question, she was managing a motel at Oakland, her husband was out on the road as a traveling salesman and her youngest was only 1. She needed to tap into a fountain of youth that wouldn’t be too expensive; running was free.
The busy mother ran the front desk at their 16-room motel, cleaned up after guests, washed sheets, cooked meals and took care of her family, so she thought she would be in shape. However, once she started running, “my calves hurt and my knees hurt, 24/7,” she said.
The three older Sass boys babysat for the three youngest after school was out for the day so that their mother could run. When she began, she ran one block and walked two. Three months went by before she could run 2 miles at a stretch. It took her 24 minutes to jog those 2 miles. Today, she walks a mile in only 18 minutes.
Mary Lou’s first competition was the Chicken Run at the Chicken Show in Wayne. She wore regular tennis shoes instead of running shoes; they didn’t sell running shoes for women at that time.
The next year her son, Jared, a first-grader, ran with her. When he became discouraged, she grabbed his hand and the two held hands the rest of the way. He earned the prize for the youngest finisher.
Four years later, on a 96 degree day in 1979, she ran her first marathon in Omaha. The runners took their places at 7 a.m. The press was there, she said, to cover another female runner. However, that runner —a victim of sun stroke — had to stop a mile from the end as Beeson passed her up.
“You have to pace yourself,” Beeson said. “Know what you can do and stay hydrated.”
In 1980, Beeson was teaching at a Bancroft country school when Wisner’s first St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Run — 6 miles — was going to take place. The school board let school out at 11 a.m. that day so she could take part.
In 1987, Beeson was managing the Wisner Senior Center as she signed up for the Leprechaun Run’s 5K. The patrons of the center took bets on her time; she ran the 5K in 28 minutes.
Today, the Leprechaun Run includes 5K and 5-mile races along with a 2-mile fun run. With the exception of last year, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19, Beeson has run in every one. This year, a race was held in conjunction with Wisner’s 150th celebration.
Beeson quit running at 77, but she continues to walk. Sometimes she can’t help herself and breaks into a run.
She is out on the Wisner streets by 6:30 a.m. to get in her 4½ miles to be back in the house by 8 a.m. to watch “Perry Mason.” She walks every day of the year, but on winter days when the wind chill is below zero, she walks at her church and prays at the same time.
Since Beeson’s begun running, she’s taken part in a Moonlight Run at Norfolk, a number of half marathons, plus plenty of 5Ks, 10Ks and 15Ks in other locations. She fuels herself with toast, buttered on both sides, and a Pepsi.
Beeson’s also taught dancing for 38 years, both ballroom and country dancing. But that’s another story, one that includes her dance partner, Larry Beeson, whom she married in 2000.
Beeson enjoys many benefits of being physically active. First of all, running and walking improve her circulation.
“My heart is good. My joints are good,” she said.
In addition, pounding the pavement clears her mind. It’s good for her outlook. It may be why she continued, even in 2002 when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. And when two of her six sons died within two years of each other.
When asked through the years why she’s run so fast, Beeson has always answered, “Because I can.”
She answers the same today: “Because I still can. If you don’t when you can, you won’t be able to later on.”
Especially when you’re 85.