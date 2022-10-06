WISNER — The Cuming County Fair was 2 when Evelyn Buhrman of Wisner was born.
Her parents loved the fair and so did she, so much so that in the past 100 years of the fair, Buhrman has been at nearly all of them.
Born on a farm northwest of Wisner in 1925, Buhrman has lived her entire life, all 97 years of it, in Cuming County. During those years, she has missed only a half dozen or so of her county’s fairs.
An early, or “original,” Cuming County Fair was held sporadically from 1872 to 1897, followed by a 25-year span — from 1898 to 1922 — with no record of a county fair, according to the recently released book “Cuming County Fair: 100 Consecutive Years.”
But in the Roaring ’20s, 1923 specifically, the fair began in earnest and has continued ever since.
Little Evelyn Fullner and her parents, Harry and Bertha Fullner, were among those who enjoyed it. As the oldest of four children, Evelyn said her three siblings, Artwin, Ione and Lorraine, trotted along.
Each year, Evelyn headed first for the building where school items were displayed, especially the posters and other things she and her classmates made while attending District 17.
The Fullner family watched the horse races and ball games, or ate lunch under the fairgrounds arbor, its grapevines providing a shady spot.
For many years, new buildings were going up: Various open class, 4-H, FFA and merchants buildings; and the Historical Society Complex with its relocated Chicago & North Western Railroad Depot and Union Pacific Caboose, District 34 schoolhouse, St. Matthew’s Church and two agri-museums.
When Evelyn married Marvin Buhrman, they also attended the fair. A stop at the hog barns was in order for Marvin, a hog producer, and the township hall where neighbors competed with farmers from other townships for the best stalks of corn and oats. Evelyn stopped by to admire quilts and crocheted pieces, and they checked on what their kids had made in 4-H and country school.
They didn’t let their four kids spend all day on the midway, however.
“We didn’t want them to break their necks,” Evelyn said. “We wanted them to keep their feet on the ground.”
But primarily, as in the years when Evelyn was a youngster, they attended the fair to visit with relatives, neighbors and friends. At the end of the fair, they looked forward to viewing the parade.
“I always liked to listen to the marching bands,” Evelyn said, and to see the floats and horses. “It’s quite a nice parade.”
Today, Evelyn’s family takes her to the fair. She sits up close to the street as the parade marches by and, when she comes home, the bag hanging from her walker is stuffed full of candy, a sweet reminder of a century of the Cuming County Fair.