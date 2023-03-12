WISNER — The key to success in the restaurant business is quality and consistency.
That’s the opinion of Curt Lantz Jr., the owner of Lantz’s Steakhouse. The family-owned and operated restaurant is located along Wisner’s Main Street, one of the few steakhouses in a county known for its beef production.
Opening in 2016, the restaurant was a dream of Curt’s wife, the late Tara Lantz. Working as a chef in neighboring restaurants, she was asked to open a steakhouse by a number of locals.
Today, the restaurant serves everything from Sunday brunches, noon lunches and evening dinners, to holiday meals, business lunches, and candlelight anniversary parties, plus catering.
With its full bar, original tin-lined ceilings and large collection of keg tap handles adding to the décor, the steakhouse also features a room with a stage for private parties.
Local beers are on tap; however, typical bar food is not the order of the day, but rather menu items often found in big-city venues. The Exotic Beast Burger, for example, a combination of Wagyu beef, bison, wild boar and elk, is often featured alongside tender steaks, wraps, salads and fresh seafood including swordfish and salmon.
Selections include gluten-free options and monthly featured appetizers, such as homemade onion rings, calamari and garlic cheese curds.
Lantz relies on a one-, three- and five-year plan moving forward, to provide customers with a variety of dining experiences. The first goal is consistency.
“We always serve a good meal,” Lantz said.
The second is to continue searching out innovative ideas and dishes, while constantly updating the menu with new appetizers and entrees, moving the restaurant ever closer to a fine dining experience. Facebook reviews spell out an average reviewer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, attesting to the restaurant’s fulfillment of its goals of quality and consistency.
Lantz had been employed at Valmont for 20 years but recently gave up employment there to help the restaurant. In May, a car accident took the life of Tara Lantz, leaving Curt to keep the restaurant running on his own, plus raise their family: Riley Theroes, 19, Axton Lantz, 15, and Izri Lantz, 8.
Although the accident took place in the early-morning hours on a Saturday, Curt, who was hospitalized with numerous injuries, was at the restaurant by Sunday evening. The management skills he gained at Valmont, plus the mindset of a wrestler, has worked to Lantz’s benefit.
In addition to championships as a Wisner-Pilger wrestler and at the collegiate level at Dana College in Blair, for the past dozen years, Lantz also has coached 40-60 youngsters each year through Wisner’s club wrestling program. He has led the Nebraska USA Middle School National Team for the past eight years.
“Wrestling teaches you to be mentally strong,” Lantz said, something that has strengthened Lantz’s determination to keep on track with his goals.
Lantz has been able to delegate some of the tasks in reaching those goals to his skilled, long-term employees, Angelina Frederick and Morgan Cole, as well as other current staff.
Orders may be registered on-line, and take-out is available.
Lunch is served every weekday, and dinners are served Tuesday through Friday evenings. There also are Sunday evening hours and Saturday and Sunday brunches.