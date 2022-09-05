The number of people in Winnetoon, a Northeast Nebraska town in Knox County, increased from around 47 to nearly 1,000 on one summer day.
But the influx of people was probably not a surprise to local residents. Every year, people from all over the state travel to Winnetoon for its barbecue event. This year’s Winnetoon BBQ on Aug. 6 had nearly 1,000 people show up, leaving the organizers wondering: Where do all these people come from?
Winnetoon lies between the larger towns of Verdigre and Creighton.
In 2020, Verdigre had a population of 553 while Creighton had a population of 1,253. Winnetoon’s population was only around 47 the same year, according to U.S. Census Data.
The towns around Winnetoon also hold annual festivals and events, which also draw large crowds. But Winnetoon, despite its smaller size, also attracts a large audience for its barbecue.
“We questioned why we get that many people —we have no idea,” said Roger Lemke, a member of the Winnetoon BBQ committee.
According to Lemke, the Winnetoon BBQ started six years ago in an effort to help out the town’s restaurant — Elaine’s Tavern.
Marsha Neumann, a member of the Winnetoon BBQ committee, said Elaine’s Tavern has been in Winnetoon for years as a family business.
Years later, the efforts have paid off, with the Winnetoon BBQ growing enough to help out other rural Nebraska towns and people.
According to Neumann, the Winnetoon BBQ financially helps families every year.
“We help families that are in need — if they like,” Neumann said.
The BBQ committee also donates gift baskets to the elderly who can’t leave their homes during Christmas, said Neumann.
However, the BBQ still gives back to the town where it all started.
According to Lemke, the BBQ committee helps fix the streets, paint signs and more in Winnetoon. Previously, the money from the BBQ helped pay for an accessible restroom in Winnetoon’s park.
Neumann said this year’s event had 700 pounds of barbecue pork butts. Other food was served, such as Creighton Locker Hot Dogs, Grandma Pam’s Potato Salad and baked beans. More than 900 people ate at the BBQ, with more joining later for the evening activities.
“We get people from 200 miles away that come,” Lemke said. “I don’t know why. They just come and bring more people with them every year.”
The annual BBQ this year started at 4:30 p.m. with a “kiddie parade,” Lemke said. Eight barnyard-themed floats participated in the parade. Participants received free meals, ice cream and prizes.
After the parade, people lined up and were served plates full of food. The Winnetoon BBQ committee didn’t charge for the food that was served, instead accepting free-will donations.
According to Neumann, proceeds from sponsors and free-will donations help pay for the food.
Later on, live music from two local artists — Prairie Thunder and Kimberly Meyer — enticed people out of potential food comas. The Winnetoon Park Board gave out raffle prizes for a four-wheeler, a Ruger 10/22, a Blackstone grill and $250. The four-wheeler was the grand prize and could be substituted for $5,000 instead.
“I think it went until two in the morning, and there were quite a few people that came out of the countryside,” Lemke said. “They just come out and socialize.”
Lemke said a lot of work is put into the BBQ. And around 20-25 people helped out this year.
Every year, the BBQ committee members also confer with Gary Vesely, who works at Brunswick State Bank in Winnetoon.
“When Marsha and I have a question, we go over and we talk about it with him,” Lemke said.
Lemke said other people, such as Sherrie Zimmerer, also have been a huge help. Zimmerer is one of six people who reside on the BBQ committee. The rest of the people on the committee are Kim Lemke, Gary Zimmerer and Joel Neumann.
“We just want to thank everybody for what they do for us and the help that we get,” Lemke said. “Everybody (that helps) is really important to us.”