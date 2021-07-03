Wingfest kicks off first two-day Boomfest event

The first-ever two day Boomfest kicked off Friday night in Skyview Park with an evening of music, fair food, disc golf and wings. Norfolkans celebrated the Fourth of July with an array of flavor profiles and the first-ever Wingfest organized by Stanton Ribfest.
The promise of $1 wings brought hungry customers in droves to experience the heat for themselves.
“It’s a buck a wing, or six for five (dollars),” said Chris Farrier, Stanton Ribfest board president.
Farrier said all proceeds raised would contribute to local area scholarships and to helping Boomfest continue into the future. In addition to the wing competition, Stanton Ribfest held a raffle fundraiser for grills. In the past, fundraisers have enabled the nonprofit to provide food for cleanup efforts during disasters like the flood response several years ago, Farrier said.
Cooks arrived early in the morning to set up and begin preparing their contest wings. Stanton Ribfest provided 1,000 pounds of chicken for cooks from across eastern Nebraska to try their hand at preparing.
Prizes were given to three wings by judged scoring from Ribfest judges, and three cook’s choice prizes were given out sponsored by Viaero Wireless.
Ryan Ruskamp of Stormin Norman’s BBQ and Sides was awarded first place in both the judged event and the cook’s choice prize.
“We got lucky today,” Ruskamp said. “It’s just what the judges want on any particular day. Most barbecue guys are fairly down to earth, and we’re happy for each other.”
Ruskamp cooked alongside his team, with his wife, Laura Ruskamp, joining him from Dodge. Laura Ruskamp said the pair’s kids stayed home to shoot fireworks while they came to Norfolk for the Wingfest, the first Stanton Ribfest event they’ve attended.
Ryan Ruskamp started cooking seven years ago during a similar event for Dodge Daze after acquiring a grill. He said their pulled pork has a tried and true recipe they stick to when cooking, but he occasionally experiments with his wings.
After placing third for the first time, he said they were hooked.
“Our favorite thing to see is when somebody who’s never won before places,” Ryan Ruskamp said. “We just go have fun.”
A gold trophy featuring the likeness of a chicken sat in the middle of Ruskamp’s tent, basking in grill smoke as Ruskamp and other competition participants continued cooking until 9 p.m. for hungry customers.
Beyond wings, festivalgoers also could purchase fair food like pizza, flavored ice, popcorn and funnel cakes from vendors that offered only a hint of what’s to come for the first-ever second day of Boomfest.
Festivalgoers were treated to two free shows from Luke Hupp and the Smoke Ring Reunion Show. Hupp played a variety of songs, including several of his original works that are available “wherever you get your music,” he said. Among his selections was “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Last Dance with Mary Jane” by Tom Petty intermingled with “Colt 45” by Afroman and his own gender-swapped version of a Shania Twain classic.
The Smoke Ring Reunion Show featured strong horn sections and twangy guitar solos. The over-50-year-old group tackled a variety of songs from across the years, including selections from the Righteous Brothers and Michael Bolton. While the band had to take an early break due to technical issues with a vocal monitor, the band members returned to offer more of their musical talents and finely aged wit to festivalgoers throughout the evening.
A car show was also held at Skyview on Friday, located just behind the stage where Hupp and the Smoke Ring Reunion Show played. Norfolk Area Rod & Custom Show N Shine offered a range of classic cars and brought even more people to the evening’s festivities for a taste of the Fourth of July celebration to come.
Disc golf enthusiasts also had an opportunity to enjoy the festivities with the Boomfest American Freedom Classic. A growing sport, disc golf events took place Friday and will continue throughout the weekend in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, River Run and Skyview Park. Registration is closed, but those wishing to observe and learn more about the sport may still be able to watch the tournament over the weekend.
Boomfest continues Saturday with a variety of events and activities available ranging from bounce houses, food vendors, kayak rentals and displays of motorcycles, a helicopter and, of course, the fireworks that give Big Bang Boom its name. Organizers ask that any photos or video shot during the festival be submitted to them for use in an upcoming documentary about the event.
Parking and trolleys are available in Skyview Park again on Saturday, but alcohol is prohibited, unlike on Friday night. The Midway festivities begin at 1 p.m. and will run until the fireworks show begins. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m., following remarks from Gov. Pete Ricketts. Attendants are reminded to bring chairs, blankets and other supplies to ensure a quality viewing experience.