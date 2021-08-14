Taleah Williams of Norfolk again will compete for Team USA in track and field at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Williams was announced as one of 240 members of the 2020 U.S. Paralympic team.
Following the yearlong postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony will take place Tuesday, Aug. 24, with competition beginning the following day and concluding Sunday, Sept. 6.
“I’m super excited about this upcoming Games,” Williams said. “With this being my second go-around, it gives me a sense of comfortability. Knowing my competitors, my teammates and having left the country multiple times now, I feel a lot more prepared.”
Williams joins 65 others on the track and field team. The track and field competition begins Friday, Aug. 27.
“I’m feeling pretty confident in my training since Rio, to go over there (Tokyo) and compete to the best of my ability,” said Williams, who competed in the long jump at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.
Williams was born without a lower left arm but had an outstanding prep career in basketball and track. She was a multi-sport star at Norfolk High. She helped to lead the Panther girls basketball team to the 2015 Class A state championship game and also excelled in track and field, finishing second in the Class A state long jump in 2015 with a leap of 17 feet, 3¾ inches.
Of the 240 members of Team USA, six are guides for visually impaired athletes. The 2020 U.S. roster features 129 returning Paralympians, including four six-time Paralympians, 10 five-time Paralympians, 14 four-time Paralympians and 105 athletes making their Paralympic debut. The delegation holds a collective 233 medals from 51 Paralympic champions.
The Paralympic program will feature 22 sports in contention, including the addition of badminton and taekwondo, which will make their debuts in Tokyo. The third largest sporting event in the world, the Paralympic Games remains the world’s biggest event for driving social inclusion.
“At its core, the Paralympic Games represent inclusivity and the infinite possibility of sport,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, following official selection of the team last week. “This group of athletes represents Team USA at their best. They are strong, resilient and ready to make you proud.”
The squad is led by 23-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long (swimming) and 17-time medalist Tatyana McFadden (track and field), each looking to further etch their name in history.
Additional American stars and multiple medalists include para-cyclist Oksana Masters, wheelchair racer Cheri Madsen and wheelchair tennis athlete David Wagner with eight medals each. Wheelchair racers Amanda McGrory and Raymond Martin, and para-triathlete Brad Snyder also will head to Tokyo with seven previous Paralympic podium appearances.
“After an unparalleled year, our incredible roster of 234 athletes and six guides are ready to show the world the athleticism and determination of Team USA on the Tokyo stage,” said Julie Dussliere, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief of Paralympic sport. “We can’t wait to cheer them on as they live out their dreams in front of the nation and the globe.”