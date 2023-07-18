MADISON — Court proceedings for the ex-general manager of North Fork Area Transit begin Tuesday, about seven months after he was charged with embezzling around $740,000 from the nonprofit organization.
Jeffrey Stewart, 32, was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol officials on Friday after arranging with Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators to turn himself in on a warrant for felony theft.
The warrant was signed by a judge on Dec. 16, and Stewart is believed to have spent most of his time since then in Mexico, hampering American law enforcement officials’ ability to bring him into custody.
But on June 22, Stewart contacted investigators and informed them that he wanted to turn himself in, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, kickstarting the process of bringing Stewart into custody and transporting him to Madison County to face a judge.
Stewart submitted a letter of resignation to the transit board on Dec. 4. In the letter, Stewart requested a full financial audit of the transit books and asked that the audit information be made public.
The last day Stewart was known to be in the Norfolk area was Dec. 8. He then left the area for what was described in a letter to the Daily News as a decline in his mental health.
Information was received from federal authorities that Stewart and four other subjects had entered the U.S. from Mexico on Dec. 16, 2022, at 10:40 a.m., just hours before a judge signed the warrant for his arrest. Stewart was back in the U.S. briefly, Volk said, before returning to Mexico, where he is believed by officials to have resided until his arrest last week.
Volk said that since then, the investigation into the alleged theft and the sheriff’s office’s efforts to apprehend Stewart continued, including conversations with Stewart’s family. Volk said most of these conversations centered on Stewart’s location and getting their help to have him turn himself in.
“My investigators have had numerous conversations with (Stewart’s family),” Volk said. “Some (relatives) were helpful, some were not. We hadn't had any face-to-face contact or voice contact with him since this whole thing started, up until June 22.”
Investigators and Stewart at that point began negotiating his surrender. He agreed to reenter the U.S. at Brownsville, Texas, where he is from.
After June 22, authorities and Stewart worked to “iron out” the logistics of bringing him into custody, Volk said — primarily the date and time that would work best to make the arrest. Stewart had a family event that he wanted to attend before turning himself in, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff’s office flew two investigators to the border on Thursday, with the agreement that Stewart would turn himself in on Friday morning.
Stewart turned himself in to border officials, who then turned his custody over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Volk said the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office went “above and beyond” in assisting Madison County with extradition paperwork and transferring custody of Stewart, allowing investigators to fly back to Nebraska with Stewart on Friday evening.
Volk also credited the U.S. Marshals Service, whose assistance was requested by the sheriff’s office in search of Stewart, as well as the Norfolk Police Division for its aid in the case.
Asked if he believed whether Stewart was assisted in fleeing or evading law enforcement, Volk said, “We've had those that have been beneficial to us and those who haven't been. There have been those that have helped us and those that haven't.”
With regard to Stewart’s statement that he initially went to Mexico as a leave of absence because of his deteriorating mental health, Volk said he believes Stewart knew there was a warrant out for his arrest.
“Because it was in all the media around here,” he said. “And I am fairly certain he knew exactly what he was doing, because it was well-publicized that there was a warrant for his arrest.”
Stewart, who was named NFAT’s general manager in February 2022, has a wife and children. Volk said he hadn’t yet looked into where Stewart’s children are at or where they have resided since Stewart left for Mexico, but that he hopes they are doing OK, adding that the past seven months likely have been a whirlwind for them.
The allegations
Stewart’s charge is a result of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office into allegations that he was stealing large amounts of money from NFAT.
In an arrest affidavit filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office, an investigator with the sheriff’s office wrote that the investigation began after Volk received information that Stewart was making purchases on transit credit cards issued for business purchases only.
Traci Jeffrey, former board president of North Fork Area Transit, had made Madison County Attorney Joe Smith aware of the alleged expenditures. Smith then notified Volk.
Investigators met with Jeffrey at the transit’s headquarters in Norfolk. During the meeting, according to the affidavit, Jeffrey said she had reviewed credit card statements and bank records showing purchases that were made by Stewart for casinos, motels and nonbusiness airplane tickets.
Jeffrey advised that she had copies of the credit card statements that she obtained from Elkhorn Valley Bank showing the purported purchases. Jeffrey also told investigators that Stewart had the authority to write checks and make transfers on a U.S. Bank account.
The credit card alleged to have been used by Stewart was frozen on or around Dec. 11 after the transit system board became aware of unauthorized purchases being made.
Investigators said they reviewed statements for a Visa credit card that had been issued to Stewart on April 1, 2022. Repeated purchases at casinos were made from April to Dec. 11, according to the affidavit.
Further, the U.S. Bank checking account shows multiple payments to the credit card were allegedly made by Stewart. Unauthorized purchases exceeded $740,000, investigators said.
Attached to the affidavit were checking account and credit card statements, including dozens of purchases on the Visa credit card and numerous withdrawals from the U.S. Bank checking account. Many of the purchases were worth several thousand dollars.
Statements indicate that purchases were made at several hotels, including the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, as well as at numerous Norfolk-area restaurants, stores, gas stations and more.
The largest expenditures in the statement list were labeled “phone payment,” including one for $14,297, another for $11,092 and a third for $6,045.
Volk said Stewart answered some questions from investigators after being advised of his Miranda rights, but he declined to provide some answers without an attorney present.
Stewart’s charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is being held at the Madison County Jail on $500,000 bail and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Transit system today
NFAT was forced to suspend operations on Jan. 6 to avoid going further into debt and because it could no longer fund basic operations, which left many in the area without transportation access.
But the organization was able to raise $500,000, which was matched with an additional $500,000 by the Johnny Carson Foundation, allowing the organization to pay off its debts, hire drivers and get vehicles back on the road.
The transit system began resuming operations in April. It sold off unneeded vehicles and streamlined its staff to only 14 full-time employees and a few part-time employees
Lacy Kimes, vice president of the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors said in early July that the organization has been providing about 570 rides per week through its TeleLift service.
NFAT plans to expand its transit services as members of the community get used to having the services again, Kimes said, but can only do so with needed state funds or help from donors.
The transit system board is also searching for a new general manager.