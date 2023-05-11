A West Point man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with occupants of a West Point home and discharged a firearm.
Francisco Torres, 43, was charged on Tuesday with unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor third-degree assault. Torres appeared in Cuming County Court on Wednesday without an attorney.
His charges stem from an alleged physical altercation at a graduation party on Saturday.
According to an arrest affidavit, a West Point police officer was called to a physical dispute involving a weapon around 10:25 p.m. at a house on Monitor Street.
Torres, according to police, had entered the home and engaged in a physical altercation with residents of the home. During the fracas, Torres allegedly pulled out a concealed firearm and pointed it at the owner of the home.
Torres and the homeowner continued to fight while the firearm was in Torres’ hand, according to the affidavit. The weapon then was discharged.
A graduation party had been taking place at the residence, the police officer said, and a group of people, including children, were inside the home at the time.
On Tuesday, County Judge Michael Long fixed Torres’ bail at $100,000.
Torres’ charges carry a total penalty of up to 104 years in prison, with the firearm charge including a mandatory minimum of 3 years.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, June 14.