IN WEST POINT, 960 Prospect Road has been converted into 22 living units, including some studio apartments.

WEST POINT — The community of West Point welcomed the conversion of a former nursing home into 22 apartment units for occupancy this month.

Prospect Ridge is located at 960 Prospect Road on the east hillside of the city.

Hoppe Development Prime Sites, Lincoln, purchased the vacant former West Point Living Center skilled nursing home December 2019. The building was constructed in 1963.

Hoppe Development is a vertically integrated family company specializing in providing affordable housing for medium-income families. Brothers Fred Hoppe and John Hoppe Jr. lead the family business.

“We saw nursing homes in Nebraska going out t of business,” said John Hoppe Jr. “At the same time as this was happening, we saw a need in these areas for housing. We purchased the building where the roof and outer structure were solid. We totally gutted the interior and redesigned the layout for apartments.”

The West Point building houses 22 apartments as studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with individual doors that open directly to the streetside.

Property manager Rachel Cobb said the cost would depend in part on income. Studios are less.

“The first month rent is free if there is a signed lease by Nov. 30,” Cobb said.

