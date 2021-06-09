WEST POINT — Saturday marked the opening of the first “West Point Farmers Market on the Avenue” outdoors in the west parking lot of the Community Theatre on Anna Stalp Avenue.
The curtains went up on a multitude of parking lot tents and open trunks as presenters’ opening acts were received by a crowd of local customers.
The flag was waving from the aerial ladder on the fire truck as kids were stepping in to pretend to “drive” the fire truck. Soloist West Point-Beemer High graduate Myla Illian rendered her original lyrics to accompaniment. Flower planters from Swansons were radiant in the morning sunshine. People ambled along three lanes of vendors. Toddlers were peering out from their sun-shielded strollers.
The family-focused farmers market has been spearheaded and organized since March by rural West Point resident Aliza Brunsing and others who were pleased with the great turnout of vendors and local customers.
“The market put everybody in a family friendly environment — one spot to sell their stuff — and people were excited to purchase,” Brunsing said.
Brunsing grew up in Lincoln, where she and her family went to the area farmers market every Saturday. “It was so much fun,” she said.
She wanted to include the family in the community activities.
Among those activities on Saturday were a story hour by the library and demonstrations on how to change a tire and other basic car maintenance by Logemann Auto Parts. Each week, hands-on activities, arts and skills will be presented.
Next to the Brunsing Farms tent was Miranda Sims with Coconut Wax Candles. The Community Theatre was selling popcorn. Tami and Larry Zobel were selling frozen pork and beef from their Bancroft farm.
“This is our first year of farmers market sales, and this is our fifth market,” Tami Zobel said. “People ask questions, most often, is it grass-fed?”
A teen initiated his business of selling air plants. He sold out of his plants but promised to be back next week. Another teen sold metal welded flowers, and he, too, was sold out.
The farmers market is scheduled for Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the three-month season.