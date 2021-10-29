As Christmas shopping looms, consumers are still walking away empty-handed — all because of a global supply chain crisis that will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
There was a time when not many knew exactly what a supply chain was, let alone how it works. But business administration students can soon learn how to manage the flow of products with a new program at Wayne State College.
The business and economics department is rolling out a new supply chain management academic pathway for both undergraduate and graduate students.
The programs received final approval as the 2021-22 school year began and should be fully underway by the fall of next year, said Jeryl Nelson, chairman of the business and economics department.
Nelson has been working on the programs for the past two years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. He said supply chain management education has always been important, especially in rural Nebraska.
“This is a very hot area for our region because we have lots of transportation companies,” Nelson said. “The supply chain continues to be a super important part of any product or service.”
The importance of the supply chain — the commonly forgotten pathway of manufacturing, transportation and logistics that gets products from where they are created to where they are going — became even more evident as the pandemic hit.
Disruption from COVID-19 prompted shutdowns of industries that anticipated lower consumer demand. But the more people were stuck at home, the more they spent, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This caused strained manufacturers unable to meet supply and demand because of material shortages and shipping delays.
And the strain hasn’t lifted as prices keep rising and shortages are persisting.
Nelson said the supply chain is efficient, except when affected by an external shock.
“Toilet paper, for example — everyone had enough toilet paper at home. If everyone just went to the store and bought it, it would have been fine, but people got nervous and ordered more,” Nelson said. “Then the store was out and then the manufacturer ran out. ... The supply chain was designed to not have those kinds of shocks.”
The new supply chain management concentrations, which are undergraduate and graduate business administration degrees, will prepare students to work in multiple industries and improve business processes, according to the college’s website.
Nelson said some of the jobs graduates could fill include purchasing managers, logistics managers or even quality control managers stationed at individual businesses. Or they could work for a company like Werner Enterprises, which specializes in the supply chain field.
The interest in the new programs has been high, Nelson said. More people are understanding the supply chain, and the current crisis will be a large learning tool for students.
“This has always been an area of interest for us,” Nelson said. “The pandemic has allowed us to quickly understand the role of a supply chain and understand how important it is — people didn’t know how important it is until now.”