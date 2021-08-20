Wayne State College is strongly encouraging all staff, students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its updated pandemic guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.
The college recently released a set of protocols before classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
The recommendations are based on guidance from the Nebraska State College System and contain three important components: Vaccinations, hygiene and masks.
“The college has encouraged vaccines since they became available during the spring 2021 semester. We did so through our weekly status reports this past spring and to promote the vaccine clinics held on and off campus,” said Jay Collier, director of college relations. “The college will host two vaccination clinics in early September and strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine in our current guidelines and communications to students, faculty and staff.”
Providence Community Pharmacy in Wayne offers all three vaccines by walk-in and appointments. Any student under the age of 19 must have parent permission.
Wayne State’s protocols also state that regular handwashing and self-monitoring are critical for students and staff to mitigate the virus.
When it comes to face masks, the college notes online that current medical guidance is to wear masks indoors when in an area with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, especially for those who aren’t vaccinated. But the college said, “at this time, no students, faculty, staff or visitors will be required to wear a mask when on campus,” according to the website.
Collier said Wayne State could require masks in the future if the situations change. And even though administrators have based protocols off of the state college system, they might revise them if necessary.
The college’s student health office will again offer COVID-19 testing this year. Tests are recommended for those who are symptomatic or were exposed.
Anyone who tests positive should “remain quarantined for the prescribed period of time.” The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, uses the state’s quarantine guidance. Currently those who test positive must quarantine for at least 10 days.
Collier said rooms have been set aside in two hotels in Wayne and in residence halls on campus for students who might need to either isolate after exposure or quarantine. Meals would be delivered. Students also may choose to go home if they test positive or are exposed.
Another new change for the upcoming school year will be the lack of COVID-19 case data at Wayne State.
The college said in its guidelines that it no longer would be reporting the number of positive cases among students and staff after Gov. Pete Ricketts ended an emergency declaration, which suspended some laws, including Nebraska’s HIPAA equivalent law.
The health department that covers Wayne County is still reporting COVID-19 data on its website. Since its last update on Aug. 14, the department’s four-county area had 84 active cases, an increase from 64 on July 24. About 42% of people are fully vaccinated and three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.