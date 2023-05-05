Chris Todd has always been fascinated by how things work.
Having grown up on a farm near Holstein, Iowa, about 45 miles east of Sioux City, Todd, who graduates Saturday from Wayne State, has always been interested in agriculture.
Then around junior high, he developed a healthy interest in industrial technology. He began spending most of his free time welding and working on go-karts and dirt bikes — anything he could get his hands on.
“A lot of my free time in the summer would be working and exploring,” he said. “My dad always found me tearing stuff apart.”
At River Valley High School, Todd was able to take shop classes, sharpening his engineering and manufacturing skills while also enjoying a hobby that evolved into a passion.
During his senior year of high school, Todd’s shop teacher told him that he’d taken a job at a different school and that River Valley likely wouldn’t hire a replacement.
“That was a sign that I needed to do it myself,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be that same positive role model myself.”
Todd knew he wanted to mold his industrial technology knowledge into expertise, which he then could pass along to students of his own.
Initially, Todd planned to attend Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, to complete his general education, then transfer to Wayne State and major in skilled and technical sciences education.
Those plans changed after Todd made a pair of visits to Wayne State and met Greg Vander Weil, an assistant professor in technology and applied sciences. Vander Weil had met with Todd about his future plans and tailored a full list of classes that Todd would take during his four years at Wayne State.
Vander Weil gave the list of courses to Todd during his return trip, which effectively signed, sealed and delivered Todd’s decision to forgo a year at Buena Vista and complete the entirety of his undergraduate studies at Wayne State.
“At the end of that discussion with (Vander Weil), I knew right then and there that I had to live there,” Todd said. “... That was awesome.”
Wayne State crafted a schedule that allowed Todd to take general education courses at the same time he was taking his core classes, which included introductory and hands-on work in mechanical and architectural drafting, manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, small engines, welding, cabinet making and more.
On the teaching side, Todd took education courses ranging from content development to special education inclusivity. He spent his last semester student teaching at Papillion-La Vista High School, an experience that he said solidified his decision to become an educator in industrial technology.
As a result of his time at Papillion-La Vista, the school offered Todd a position in which he would teach small engine and welding courses. He will begin his full-time work this fall.
“It makes me feel really good that I can make an impact on these kids’ lives,” Todd said of teaching. “It also makes me understand why there’s a shortage of teachers. It’s not an easy job — it’s incredibly challenging — but very rewarding.”
THROUGH TODD’S studies, he became involved with SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization that involves a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
The organization serves middle school, high school and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA annually hosts a skills leadership conference, where students can compete in such activities as cabinet making, additive manufacturing and welding.
Todd served as the vice president of Wayne State’s SkillsUSA club, where he was tasked with running meetings and helping with organizational decision making.
In 2021, Todd competed at SkillsUSA’s state contest in Grand Island and won the cabinet-making competition, advancing him to nationals, where he placed second.
Papillion-La Vista offers the opportunity for SkillsUSA involvement for its students. Todd will partner with another teacher at the high school and instruct students and prepare them for competition.
Todd said the tools students can learn through industrial technology courses are extremely useful, allowing them to learn such tasks as how to rewire an outlet, frame up a wall if there is a hole in one’s drywall and other skills that help people become responsible homeowners.
“It’s useful because most of the students I teach will end up being homeowners,” Todd said. “With teaching, it’s generally 90% content area and 10% basic life skills. There are a lot of good life lessons people can learn in school, too.”
Todd himself excelled in the classroom. He is graduating magna cum laude and is one of about 50 Wayne State students graduating with the distinction this semester among a group of nearly 430 students receiving undergraduate degrees.
Todd credited his parents, his “wonderful” professors and his contacts in Wayne for their support and wisdom. Todd said his choice to attend Wayne State was “one of the best decisions I ever made.”
“I’ve always had a want and desire to further my education,” he said, “and I really think I chose one of the best places to do it and one of the best times as well.”