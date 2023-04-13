MADISON — A Wayne man who pleaded guilty in February to five charges stemming from a violent assault on a Norfolk woman was sentenced to prison for the second time in as many years on Wednesday.
Joe Nash Jr., 27, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 7 years in prison for second-offense third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree assault on an officer and child abuse by neglect.
Nash, who was released from prison in October after serving 9 months for possession of methamphetamine, must serve 3½ years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for mandatory release and was credited with 83 days spent in jail. He had faced up to a 12-year sentence.
Nash’s convictions resulted from a January incident in Norfolk that he blamed on having been under the influence.
On Jan. 18, Norfolk police were dispatched to an apartment after a woman reported that Nash had assaulted her and left the residence. The woman told police that Nash had become upset after she told him that he needed to leave her apartment.
The victim said Nash pushed her into a bed frame and pulled her by the hair as she was trying to go downstairs to get her phone, which was in the possession of her two children.
Once the victim managed to get downstairs, Nash slammed her head against a wall and body slammed her against the floor, she said. Nash then took the woman’s phone and refused to give the phone to her, preventing the victim from calling for help.
The woman moved toward the door in an attempt to head to a neighboring apartment for help, but Nash, she said, grabbed a knife, stepped in front of the door and said, “If you go anywhere, (expletive), I’ll kill you.”
Nash eventually threw the woman’s phone across the living room, dropped the knife and left, she said. The children had witnessed everything that occurred downstairs.
Police located Nash, arrested him and transported him to the Norfolk City Jail, where he refused to enter his holding cell, requiring officers to physically escort him out of his booking cell. Nash was resistant and did not comply with verbal commands. He pulled and pushed away and had to be placed on the ground.
Two officers were injured because of Nash’s noncompliance, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said two things stood out to him in Nash’s case: Nash’s criminal history — which includes various assaults — and the position Nash took with regard to what happened that night.
“My reading of the (pre-sentence investigation) indicates that he seems to blame the victim for getting into trouble that night, and that he really didn't do anything wrong,” Kiernan said. “I'd be skeptical of that, even without his criminal history that's full of assaults, including at least two that would fall into the realm of domestic assault, your honor, as well as weapons charges and various levels of difficulty with law enforcement over the years and during this particular incident.”
Nash created a dangerous situation that caused the victim and her children pain and fear, Kiernan said. The deputy county attorney asked Johnson to run the sentences for each of Nash’s counts consecutive to each other.
Brad Ewalt, Nash’s attorney, said Nash wasn’t asking for probation and would rather be incarcerated and receive treatment for substance abuse issues while he’s in prison.
Nash had admitted that his addiction had affected his behavior and caused him to have outbursts, Ewalt said. But Nash did dispute some of the facts presented in his case, saying he did not grab a knife at any point and that it was instead the victim who had grabbed a knife.
Ewalt asked Johnson to run the sentences for each count at the same time.
Nash said he takes responsibility for everything he has done and that he wants to move forward and be there for his family.
“I didn't mean for this to occur like this at all,” he said. “I was under the influence at the time this happened. I just really apologize to the state for everything that happened.”
Johnson told Nash that his crimes caused serious harm.
“Mr. Nash, based on your prior criminal history, the court understands that you may have been under the influence, but you also have to take responsibility for your actions,” he said.
The judge said Nash has mental health overlays that need to be addressed, as well as impulse control, anger management and addiction issues.
“The court finds that, at this time, the defendant’s character and attitude are such that society can expect this type of behavior to continue unless these areas are addressed,” Johnson said.
Nash’s sentence entails 2½ years each for domestic assault and assault on an officer; 1 year each for terroristic threats and attempted false imprisonment; and a concurrent 6-month term for child abuse. He also was sentenced to 18 months of postrelease supervision.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation on the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer
— Crystal L. Eberhardt, 41, Madison, 27 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 105 days served, costs.
Revocation of probation on the conviction of theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Jodi R. Hastings, 38, 914 Elm Ave., 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Driving during revocation
— Herman Koehler, 48, 1328 Koenigstein Ave., $3,500, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Shady R. Abbott, 46, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 26 days served, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Sean Podobensky, 39, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, costs.