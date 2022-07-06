WAYNE — Gadgets and gizmos, whozits and whatzits — a new Main Street business in Wayne has plenty of those galore.
Consequently, W.W. Galore is the name of one of the town’s more recent businesses, named after a line in a song in the animated movie, “Little Mermaid.” The store is indeed full of plenty of whozits and whatzits, designed and created by more than 70 area vendors.
Jamie Anderson of Wakefield first set up shop at a Wakefield location, where she refinished furniture for customers in the back room and ran a small retail business in the front. Looking for a larger building with more traffic, two years ago she relocated to Wayne at 301 Main St.
This year, she added Missi Cale of South Sioux City as a partner. Cale works primarily in screen printing transfers onto wood, fabric and chalkboard, along with other crafts.
Around 80% of the store’s merchandise is handcrafted, although a few antiques are included in the inventory. Small businesses also sell items through W.W. Galore. Vendors may select between two options: Selling their items through the store on a consignment basis or renting booth space.
“Everything here supports a local family,” Anderson said. Anderson and Cale also can contact local vendors to design specialty items for their customers.
The business owners are selective about what they choose to carry. On display are a wide variety of crafts, from hand-turned serving bowls fashioned from walnut bark, and lamps designed from Southern Comfort bottles, to lighted, wooden fairy houses hand-carved by a 90-year-old crafter from Blair.
Quilted table runners, specialty pillows, epoxy jewelry, crocheted baby shawls, candies and handbags are for sale, plus everything in between. Décor for anniversaries, weddings and other special events are also available for rental.
Many of the store’s items, such as mugs and T-shirts, may be personalized and, once a week, baked goods are offered.
It’s like a craft show that’s open every day, Cale said.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.